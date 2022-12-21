ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otterville, MO

Dome Sweet Dome: Unique central Missouri home hits the market

By Kevin S. Held
 4 days ago

OTTERVILLE, Mo. – An eye-catching dome home in central Missouri looks so sweet that you’ll think about Bundt cake!

Whether you think it looks like a cake pan or an outpost on Mars, this quirky home in Otterville, Missouri, is secluded on over six acres of land, replete with apple, pear, and mulberry trees, as well as a blackberry bush.

Due to its curved facade, this 2,061-square-foot home utilizes open space and natural light.

Built-in 2016 to be energy efficient, this home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms and has fiber optic cable running throughout the residence!

  (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)
    (Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

Otterville is located in Cooper County, approximately 12 miles east of Sedalia.

See the full listing here .

Realtor: Billie Barnes , RE/MAX of Sedalia
Photography: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square

