Biden Lawyers Ask Supreme Court to Lift Asylum Limits—After the Holidays

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday night asked the Supreme Court to keep Title 42—a restrictive Trump-era immigration policy that applies to the U.S.-Mexico border—in place until after the holidays are over. Title 42, an emergency health order put in place at the start of the pandemic, was scheduled to expire at midnight on Wednesday, but was frozen by Chief Justice John G. Roberts on Monday after an Arizona-led coalition of 19 conservative states asked the high court to halt the process. Roberts gave the White House a Tuesday deadline to respond. In a court filing, government lawyers acknowledged that ending the policy would “likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” but argued that “the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public health justification.” The extension would allow the government to assemble more resources at the southern border to respond to the end of Title 42, the filing said.

Comments / 18

Ra Yah
4d ago

of course he did. China/Russia haven't got all their men in place yet. They want to bring billions more in drugs across the border & need this issue, so they can continue to get a piece of the pie. The richer they get, the more Hunter brings to Big Daddy.

Reply
22
GoodOldDays
4d ago

Never did I think we would have such a WORTHLESS PRESIDENT whose main plan is to bring America to it's KNEES.

Reply(2)
48
Shelley Mooneyham
4d ago

excuse me I thought we were under restraint once again due to covid. so why is it OK for immigrants, makes no sense

Reply
25
