Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex

wtaw.com
Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Speaks To The City Council As “Citizen Nelson”
A special meeting of the Bryan city council on Monday provided retired mayor Andrew Nelson the opportunity to speak during public comments. Identifying himself as “Citizen Nelson”, he said he was representing the four members who left the council due to term limits to express their appreciation to Brent Hairston for his four years on the governing body.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Students And Employees Raise $80,000 Dollars Towards Building A Habitat For Humanity Home
Bryan ISD students and employees were thanked before the holiday break for reaching an $80,000 dollar goal to help finance the construction of a Habitat For Humanity Home. Habitat’s development director, Carl Orozco, read a letter from the family of six who is receiving a 30 year no interest loan.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
wtaw.com
December’s City Of Bryan Capital Projects Update
December’s city of Bryan capital projects update to the city council began with ongoing work at Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Joey Dunn said the contractor for the Midtown Park outer loop trails is forming up the slab for the last two bridges remaining in the project, and includes handrail and camera system, with the overall project completion anticipated in March.
kwhi.com
SHERALD BELL RETIRES AFTER 27 YEARS OF SERVICE
Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, announced that Sherald Bell, Vice President of Operations, will retire at the end of the year after 27 years of service. Bell was hired in 1995 as the Plant Manager overseeing operations. Under his direction, the company has grown...
wtaw.com
Operational Changes For B/CS Warming Stations
Update from the city of College Station, December 23, 2022:. Brazos County warming centers are transitioning to standby operations. The warming center at The Salvation Army is closed, but the Twin City Mission remains open and can provide overnight services for individuals and families. The VFW warming center is open tonight (December 23) until 10, then is available as needed by dialing 2-1-1.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. E-911 DIRECTOR SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES ‘FANTASTIC’
Washington County E-911 Director Robyn Hood says the county is doing very well with response times to emergency calls. On Tuesday, Hood told County Commissioners that response times are “fantastic” for city and county departments. She said dispatch is at 37 seconds processing time for priority one calls, which are considered the highest priority.
KBTX.com
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM UTC. Brazos County Medical Examiners...
wtaw.com
Two B/CS Warming Stations Opening With One Needing Volunteers
There is a call for volunteers to help at a local warming station. Register online at the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s website to serve at the Bryan VFW post from Thursday at noon through Christmas morning at 11. Another warming station is the Salvation Army office, which...
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN KILLED IN A MIDLAND TRAFFIC CRASH
A Navasota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Midland. 61-year-old Michael Kennedy was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by 36-year-old Michael Galvin of Cypress. 46-year-old Tyler Clark of Montgomery was also a passenger in the vehicle. According to DPS reports,...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Population Is At A Four Year High
Brazos County commissioners the last two weeks observed what they thought were high population numbers at the jail. That was an accurate observation, according to the sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections Kevin Stuart. Stuart told commissioners December 13 that the uncharacteristic increase for this time of year was...
wtaw.com
Brazos Valley Food Bank Receives An Unexpected $300,000 Gift
A College Station based foundation has made another sizeable monetary gift to the Brazos Valley Food Bank (BVFB). According to a BVFB news release, they have received an unsolicited and unrestricted gift of $300,000 dollars from the F.W. and Mae Dean Wheeler Foundation. This brings the total donations from the...
KBTX.com
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days
Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
wtaw.com
Gusty Arctic Winds Causes Power Outages
Gusty arctic winds causes multiple power outages that began Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning. Friday morning, BTU crews have been north of Bryan in the area of FM 974 and Alexander Road. BTU social media indicated 548 customers were without power. As of Friday at 11:40 a.m., power was restored to all customers.
KBTX.com
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
