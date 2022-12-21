Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex

A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.

