Taking place from 1991 to 1997, Season 5 of “The Crown” captures a time of reckoning as the royal family faces what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ’90s Britain. As Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Charles (Dominic West) move toward divorce, and other members of the monarchy examine their roles and their marriages, the public questions the relevance of the institution itself.

2 DAYS AGO