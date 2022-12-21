ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Sessoms and Coppin State host George Mason

Coppin State Eagles (5-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -11.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the George Mason Patriots after Sam Sessoms scored 28 points in Coppin State's 107-100 overtime victory against the James Madison Dukes. The Patriots are 6-0 in home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows

A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said. Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.
RICHLAND, PA
How to prepare your home for an earthquake (and get help paying for retrofits)

Some of the most vulnerable Californians can receive thousands of dollars from the state to better protect their homes. The Earthquake Brace & Bolt program was established in 2015 by the California Earthquake Authority and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in order to stabilize more than 1 million homes that are most at-risk when the earth shifts, jolts and trembles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegally killed deer, New York officials say

A photo shared on social media set off an investigation that led police to an illegally killed trophy deer, New York state officials said. On Dec. 7, a New York conservation officer was made aware of a Facebook post showing a man with an out-of-season buck, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release. The large deer appears to be a 12-point, the photo shows.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

