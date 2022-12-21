Read full article on original website
Frederick Jackson
3d ago
Mason Rudolph had his chance.. still the fans are quite sure that they know just what he has to offer.. and it's not enough.. that is evident is that he said on the bench all year and no one was even interested.. it's a dead issue
Reply
4
Mass Appeal
2d ago
Steelers fans aren't the smartest ppl out there. The season is done, you aren't making the playoffs, yet you root for lower draft picks... Yinzers...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Baker Mayfield speaks on what he's learned from Sean McVay thus far
Baker Mayfield has only been with the Los Angeles Rams for a couple of weeks, but he’s enjoyed working with Sean McVay in his limited time. Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Denver Broncos, Mayfield spoke about how ‘detailed’ McVay is as a coach and how he does his best to put players in the best position to succeed.
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Steelers troll broadcaster Kurt Warner with amazing photo
On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve and the game will be televised on NFL Network. Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will call the game and he shared this pic from Acrisure Stadium where the team accidentally trolled him from his time as a player.
Yardbarker
Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration
The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is a video of their tribute. Paying homage to... The post Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
5 quarterbacks the Jets have to consider to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets will be shopping for a quarterback in the offseason. These five passers would be a considerable upgrade over Zach Wilson. There are few things more frustrating in the NFL than having a team ready to win that is being held back by bad quarterback play. The New York Jets are now stuck in no man’s land as Zach Wilson was benched for the second time this season during Thursday’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett Details Why He Switched To Bigger, Uglier Riddell Helmet
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett will officially return to action this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders after practicing fully on Thursday. The rookie missed last week’s contest due to another concussion suffered in Week 14. With two concussions in the first few months of his NFL career, he’s making a change. Pickett will be rocking a new helmet on Saturday night, something he’s tested out at practice throughout the past two weeks.
Several Steelers discuss winning the game for Franco Harris
There were several that described the emotion ‘being a part of Steelers lore’, honoring the man, the love for him-what the current team said of winning one for Franco
Steelers make changes to 50th anniversary celebration of ‘Immaculate Reception’
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers celebration of the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall. A replay of the original radio broadcast of the Immaculate Reception will play at 3:41 p.m. ET, the exact moment of the play 50 years later.
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
How the Cowboys can still steal NFC East from the Eagles, explained
The Cowboys beat the Eagles on Saturday and kept the door open for an unlikely NFC East title. Here’s what they need to clinch it. Dallas is entering the final weeks of the regular season on a high after knocking off the Eagles. The Cowboys delayed Philadelphia’s coronation as...
Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 15