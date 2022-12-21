Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
kusi.com
Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
KPBS
Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG
Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
kusi.com
Carl DeMaio: Mayor Todd Gloria is responsible for $350 million budget deficit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is facing a $350 million budget deficit as Mayor Todd Gloria continues his spending spree. City Council is forced to consider ways of solving the budget deficit, but there proposed ideas are not what you may think. Common sense would...
kusi.com
US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns. In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive. Now, the United States Marine...
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
Chula Vista Establishes Department of Housing and Homeless Services
The city of Chula Vista has created a department tasked with providing staff and resources to address the housing needs of the city and to work on solutions for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as...
kusi.com
Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
KPBS
San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing
When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
PokiTomik Adding First San Diego County Location
Family, Firefighter & Veteran-Owned Restaurant Joins Vista
San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
goldrushcam.com
San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress
December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
iheart.com
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
kusi.com
The best of holiday spirit in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
Comments / 1