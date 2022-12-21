ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. He says this is due to his opposition to the Mileage Tax, which SANDAG has pushed for almost a year. Mayor McCann joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details....
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG

Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Father Joe’s Villages hosts end-of-year giving campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is hosting an end-of-year giving campaign where it will match all donations between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31. By donation cash, vehicles, and household items to Father Joe’s Villages, San Diegans can have a direct impact on the lives of those in need this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Five storefronts burglarized in one month in Ocean Beach

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Several more businesses in Ocean Beach have been broken into and burglarized. Some of these places have been hit more than once, like the brew pub called California Wild Ales. Why is Mayor Todd Gloria allowing this to happen?. The robberies happen so often, that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Sheriff’s crime lab expands DUI testing

When people drive under the influence, it’s not always from alcohol. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it’s creating a process to test more than a hundred intoxicants to determine what else is creating danger on the road. KPBS sci-tech reporter Thomas Fudge has more. When people...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Keep Arresting Homeless But Cases Go Nowhere

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Reports An Incarcerated Person Used Lifesaving Naloxone Spray To Assist Another Incarcerated Person In Medical Distress

December 22, 2022 - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reports an incarcerated person has used a lifesaving medication available in the common housing areas of all county jails to assist another incarcerated person in medical distress. This is the eighth time an incarcerated individual has administered Naloxone since the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

The best of holiday spirit in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI makes a point to cover the San Diego holiday spirit every winter season by tracking the best events around the county. This year, KUSI put together a collage of all the best moments this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA

