Doctors Warn Of Health Impacts The Cold Has On The Body
Joggers in Tennessee are running out the clock ahead of winter wind chill warnings and plummeting temperatures expected Friday. "If it's really cold like single digits, it hurts when you breathe," one jogger said. "That's the hardest part about running in the cold." Cold temperatures stress the human body in...
Explaining The Current Medication Shortages
This winter’s flu outlook is grim. Medical experts have warned of a so-called "triple-demic" – with COVID, flu and RSV cases exploding all at once. Also surging, the number of people desperately trying to get needed medicine. In Chino Valley, Arizona, Lexis Maclean panicked when she couldn’t find...
Hospital Childbirth Costs Soar Despite Transparency Rule
It's expensive to raise kids in today's world, but there's a whole other cost for bringing them into it. Emily Taylor was charged $30,760.51 by the hospital after giving birth to her son Maddox in November 2020. "This is just overwhelming, really," she said. "It's funny looking back how stressful...
