Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. ( KRON ) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Los Altos Drive at about 1:40 a.m. for the report of an in-progress vehicle theft. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F-350, traveling southbound on Elliott Drive.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, but he continued driving, initiating the chase. The pursuit continued into Vallejo and the Vallejo Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Napa County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The suspect was driving northbound on Highway 29 toward Green Island Road when Sheriff’s deputies set up spike strips, police said. One of the truck’s front tires was deflated by the strips but he continued to drive on the rim of his tire, reaching 100 mph.

The chase continued onto Highway 221 in Napa. The suspect finally ended up crashing into a house on the 5000 block of Big Ranch Road.

Mayfield surrendered to officers and was arrested. There were no injuries.

Mayfield admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine. He had several felony warrants out for his arrest from Alameda County.

