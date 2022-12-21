ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Canyon, CA

Suspect arrested after North Bay chase reaches 100 mph with flat tire

KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4OLg_0jpXjDOq00

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. ( KRON ) — American Canyon police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle. He led officers on a chase early Tuesday morning, the police department announced on Facebook. Albert Mayfield, 56, of Hayward was arrested after reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

American Canyon Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Los Altos Drive at about 1:40 a.m. for the report of an in-progress vehicle theft. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle, a white 2006 Ford F-350, traveling southbound on Elliott Drive.

Man arrested for ramming San Rafael police cars, injuring officers: police

Officers tried to stop the suspect, but he continued driving, initiating the chase. The pursuit continued into Vallejo and the Vallejo Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Napa County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The suspect was driving northbound on Highway 29 toward Green Island Road when Sheriff’s deputies set up spike strips, police said. One of the truck’s front tires was deflated by the strips but he continued to drive on the rim of his tire, reaching 100 mph.

The chase continued onto Highway 221 in Napa. The suspect finally ended up crashing into a house on the 5000 block of Big Ranch Road.

Mayfield surrendered to officers and was arrested. There were no injuries.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Mayfield admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine. He had several felony warrants out for his arrest from Alameda County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

2 women arrested in Santa Rosa following crazy crash in stolen vehicle

SANTA ROSA -- Two East Bay women are under arrest in Santa Rosa on various charges after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into another car then fled the scene with a third female suspect who has not been found.Police responding Friday morning to reports of a disturbance in the 70 block of West Third Street found a silver-gray Toyota Highlander high-centered on the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang.Police said the driver of the Toyota had attempted to drive through a closed gate which was blocked by the Mustang even as its owner was in the process of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in Santa Cruz fake parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after authorities received reports of fake citations issued Wednesday evening to parked vehicles near the beach, the Santa Cruz Police Department (SCPD) announced in a press release. Damian Vela, a 19-year-old Watsonville resident, was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday when he admitted to the crime but […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports....
CONCORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy