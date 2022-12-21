ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
khqa.com

Tri-State weather related closings

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The following activities, events, and services have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather:. Adair County Health Department closing at noon Thursday, Dec. 22 and be closed Friday, Dec. 23. Hannibal Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. Hannibal City Hall will...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Heatherly begins to take action as interim police chief

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Things are moving in the right direction following the termination of former Louisiana, MO Police Chief William Jones as the city of Louisiana found their interim police chief and he is getting right to work. At the December 12th city council meeting, an in-person interview...
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Storm forces Route A and H in Ralls County to close

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Routes A and H in Ralls County are closed because of poor road conditions from the winter storm. The roads are curvy and hilly and with the amount of snow and predicted wind, the Missouri Department of Transportation si advising drivers to use stay on major roads.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Ralls County highway closure

Ralls County, MO (KHQA) — According to the Missouri Department of Transportation State Route A and State Route H, both in Ralls County, are closed until further notice due to weather conditions. The closure was issued at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. MoDOT is also reporting that all major highways...
RALLS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy