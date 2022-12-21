Read full article on original website
Related
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
wpr.org
When it comes to big budget surpluses, Wisconsin has plenty of company
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus is massive. Game-changing. Historic. And compared to other states around the country, it's kind of ordinary. The factors that helped build a projected $6.6 billion surplus in Wisconsin were not isolated to one state, it turns out. Throughout the country, a combination of strong economic growth and an influx in federal aid have left states with more financial reserves than most expected.
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
CBS 58
Speaker Vos wants to use surplus to incentivize local governments to innovate, address waning workforce
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is willing to invest more money into local governments next legislative session, but there's a catch. Vos floated using a portion of the record $6.6 billion projected surplus to incentivize municipalities that address workforce challenges and waning population growth. "My hope...
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Flood: 'Big Fick Energy' Yields Successful December for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- You remember that scene from 'The Office' where Michael Scott is trying to lure Danny Cordray away from a competing paper company? For those who haven't seen the hit TV series, first, seek help, but the gist of the scene is that Dunder Mifflin has the better products and better services, but Cordray beats them on sales anyway. Scott's pitch to Cordray? 'Imagine how well you'd do selling our stuff.'
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that could change. Verona, 5. Jefferson, 4.0. Glendale, 3.6. Waterloo, 3.4. Portage,...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. “Over...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
captimes.com
Robin Vos aims for ‘reset button’ with Tony Evers in Wisconsin budget
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has one proposal for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as they prepare to negotiate the state's 2023-25 budget: Don't waste our time, and we won't waste yours. The Rochester Republican — who has led the state Assembly for a decade — said he’s opting to “hit...
wuwm.com
What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?
Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
agupdate.com
Churches reflect early-settler faith
In her travels throughout Wisconsin and elsewhere, Barbara Shannon uses photography to capture the spirit of the rural countryside. She is the owner-operator of Shannon-doah Farm near Menominee, Wisconsin. Visit Facebook.com to follow her – search for her name. Churches came into being in Wisconsin as soon as European...
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
nbc15.com
Emergency management teams provide updates on conditions in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just before our 10 p.m. news, NBC15 News checked in with county emergency management teams across our viewing area. Here’s what the emergency management teams had to say about current conditions:. ADAMS:. Adams County officials said they haven’t had any surprises or major issues so...
Comments / 2