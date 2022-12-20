Read full article on original website
Ohio Valley taxi acquisition promises updated, reliable transportation
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation. BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV. IC Cab LLC serves […]
Wheeling: portion of Third Street closed
WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to hazardous conditions, a portion of Third Street between Kenney and Main streets is closed until further notice.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
New Martinsville Police say downtown may be without power due to accident
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident. They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
New battery manufacturer locating to Weirton
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia economic development officials announced Thursday that Hancock County will be home to a new battery manufacturing plant in the near future. Georgia-based Form Energy said Thursday they will build a manufacturing facility to build specialty batteries on the former Weirton Steel...
West Virginia to have first iron-air battery manufacturing facility built to create new jobs; Sen. Weld reacts
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Form Energy, Inc. (Form Energy) will partner with the State of West Virginia to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of property in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River, in the city of Weirton. The new battery manufacturing plant is expected to […]
Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville offering free rooms for relatives of patients at Trinity Health System
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that. The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones. This program goes all the […]
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
Man accused of stealing thousands from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Pittsburgh, Morgantown
PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, and now there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a “home away from home” for seriously ill children...
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Tree Falls on Home in Greene Township
A tree fell on a home in Greene Township on Friday as high winds swept through the area. It happened on Pineleaf Dr. around 7:20 a.m. The female homeowner was home at the time but did not suffer any injuries. First responders checked out the residence, but there did not...
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
Public visitation for Franco Harris to be held at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A public visitation for Franco Harris will be held at Acrisure Stadium next week. According to Tatalovich Funeral Home, the public is welcome to pay their final respects to Harris at Acrisure Stadium’s PNC Champions Club at Gate A, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
Man dies after being struck by car while jogging in Lawrence County
A 67-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road. First responders found the man unconscious at the scene. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital...
