Weirton, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

New battery manufacturer locating to Weirton

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia economic development officials announced Thursday that Hancock County will be home to a new battery manufacturing plant in the near future. Georgia-based Form Energy said Thursday they will build a manufacturing facility to build specialty batteries on the former Weirton Steel...
WEIRTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Valley winter weather closing announcements and adjustments

With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES and CANCELLATIONS. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Tree Falls on Home in Greene Township

A tree fell on a home in Greene Township on Friday as high winds swept through the area. It happened on Pineleaf Dr. around 7:20 a.m. The female homeowner was home at the time but did not suffer any injuries. First responders checked out the residence, but there did not...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

