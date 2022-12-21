Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
KUTV
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
kjzz.com
Endangered, missing South Salt Lake 18-year-old found safe
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Danielle Croyle with SSLPD advised Cruz was located safely Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: Representatives of the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested community assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen. Officers reported that Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m....
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
KSLTV
Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
kjzz.com
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
kjzz.com
Driver of cement truck arrested for T-bone crash that killed Salt Lake County deputy
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a cement truck who police said deliberately ran two red lights, causing him to fatally strike a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan was booked into...
Utah mom spreads holiday cheer in local hospital's newborn ICU
After her son spent 76 days and Christmas last year in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a Utah mom wants to spread hope and joy for families who are in the same spot this year.
KSLTV
Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to re-open in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County’s most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to re-open after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale...
ksl.com
Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive
PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Eagle Mountain officer helps out family in need
Eagle Mountain Deputy Sheriff, Blake Denney, was on his routine patrol duty when he saw a family sifting through the dumpsters behind a local business.
kjzz.com
UTA bus driver suffers significant injuries in 'unprovoked attack' in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah Transit Authority driver was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries after he was allegedly assaulted in what police are calling an unprovoked attack. UTA officials said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the UTA Millcreek station in...
kjzz.com
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
