Taylorsville, UT

kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Endangered, missing South Salt Lake 18-year-old found safe

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Danielle Croyle with SSLPD advised Cruz was located safely Thursday night. ORIGINAL STORY: Representatives of the South Salt Lake Police Department have requested community assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen. Officers reported that Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen at 6 a.m....
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February

PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT

