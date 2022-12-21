YREKA, CALIF. — A 92-year old man is missing from his Yreka home, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says that 92-year old Alberto Mena was last seen on December 23rd, around 12:30 PM. The Sheriff's Office says he was last heard from that night, when he spoke with his sister on the phone. They say Mena's vehicle, a silver/purple 1997 Mercury Sable with California License Plate: 3388WDP, is currently missing from his driveway, and they believe he's driving it. They also noted that Mena suffers from dementia, and there's currently no information as to where he might be headed.

YREKA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO