roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
KDRV
Police departments join forces for safety patrols incoming Christmas weekend
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Oregon State Police, and Medford Police had a joint safety saturation patrol. Officers patrolled near Crater Lake highway in White City, Big X area in Medford, and the expressway. The patrol took place from 12 pm until 4 pm. The sergeant with...
KVAL
$10,000 awarded to Every Child Douglas County, supporting foster children
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — With the support from local community members, Every Child Douglas County has been officially awarded a $10,000 donation through the Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance "Make More Happen Awards." Gordon Wood Insurance of Roseburg and Keri Winn, an Independent Producer for Gordon Wood Insurance, originally...
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
KTVL
2 arrested after Southern Oregon burglary spree
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested for multiple burglaries across the county between Thanksgiving and Dec. 20. According to police, 37-year-old Brandon Thomas Hoage and 43-year-old Vickie Ann Knight were caught on surveillance camera entering Ray's Food Place in Selma on Dec. 20. Hoage tried to get into the safe but was unsuccessful. He stole a wallet from an employee and cash from the register before the couple left in their van.
kqennewsradio.com
OSP CENTRAL POINT PARTICIPATING IN SATURATION PATROL
With an increase in travel underway, staff with the Oregon State Police are encouraging drivers to be safe this time of year. OSP’S Central Point Office, alongside the Medford Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a saturation patrol on Friday between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.in areas around Medford and White City.
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
KTVL
Have you seen me? Siskiyou County Sheriff's searching for 92-year old Yreka man
YREKA, CALIF. — A 92-year old man is missing from his Yreka home, and police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says that 92-year old Alberto Mena was last seen on December 23rd, around 12:30 PM. The Sheriff's Office says he was last heard from that night, when he spoke with his sister on the phone. They say Mena's vehicle, a silver/purple 1997 Mercury Sable with California License Plate: 3388WDP, is currently missing from his driveway, and they believe he's driving it. They also noted that Mena suffers from dementia, and there's currently no information as to where he might be headed.
roguevalleymagazine.com
KTVL
Rogue Valley Apartments management plans to euthanize the stray cats at the complex
WHITE CITY — An apartment complex management company has told tenants that the undomesticated cats on their property will be euthanized on December 19. “Which is why the plea on Facebook that started this is to say is there anybody out there who can foster, take kittens, take the barn cats so at least they're safe,” said Wendy Diamond, a community advocate.
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KVAL
Power outages possible with Thursday's ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Now is the time to prepare for the chance of power outages due to Oregon's latest ice storm threat. Ice accumulation is likely for parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday evening through Friday morning. Tree damage due to the weight of nearly .1"-.5" of ice on limbs could bring power lines down.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
hereisoregon.com
This elaborate front yard railroad in Southern Oregon is Santa’s favorite train stop
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a stone’s throw from the nearby rail line, along Highway 99 at the end of Beall Lane, an unlikely train stop sits nestled inside a front yard on the southerly end of Brandon Street. Just beyond a railroad marker, flanked by Santa and...
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
