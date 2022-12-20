Read full article on original website
West Virginia to build $760m iron-air battery manufacturing facility
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton. Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton. The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs […]
Ohio Valley taxi acquisition promises updated, reliable transportation
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation. BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV. IC Cab LLC serves […]
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s 30 degrees below freezing and we’re one day out from Christmas weekend. In an ideal world, no one would need to go outside for any reason. But we have people we rely on to work out in the cold for us…and today the risk of exposure for them is at […]
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WTRF
Wheeling: portion of Third Street closed
WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to hazardous conditions, a portion of Third Street between Kenney and Main streets is closed until further notice.
Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville offering free rooms for relatives of patients at Trinity Health System
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that. The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones. This program goes all the […]
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
247Sports
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
WTRF
Vehicle accident in Weirton injures woman
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush. Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
WTRF
New Martinsville Police say downtown may be without power due to accident
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident. They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.
Major roads open, but conditions remain cold
The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.
