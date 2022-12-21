Read full article on original website
Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies
A Florida inmate believed to be under the influence of drugs died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies. He tried to punch, kick and bite deputies.
NYPD officer stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve
An NYPD Officer was stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. The officer, identified by Mayor Eric Adams and police as Officer Lin Zhen, was stabbed in the arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Ave and East 212 St. in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, was knifed in the right arm with a knife by a 26-year-old man, cops said. EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the 26-year-old man to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. Charges are still pending. The Mayor tweeted a photo of him walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before he attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
5 people arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at the largest shopping center in the US
Five people were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old the previous night at Minnesota’s Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the US, police said. The suspects — three 17-year-old males and two 18-year-old males — were arrested after police executed a search...
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
Adnan Syed, exonerated after 23 years behind bars, hired by Georgetown to work on its Prisons and Justice Initiative
Adnan Syed, recently exonerated after spending over two decades behind bars, is now working as a program associate for Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, the school announced. The initiative “addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and...
Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
Arizona judge rejects Kari Lake’s election challenge and confirms Hobbs’ victory
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit attempting to overturn her defeat, concluding that there wasn’t clear or convincing evidence of misconduct, and affirming the victory of Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs. Lake, who lost to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes in November, sued...
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
No directive: FBI agents, tech executives deny government ordered Twitter to suppress Hunter Biden story
Internal Twitter communications released by the company’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, are fueling intense scrutiny of the FBI’s efforts alongside social media companies to thwart foreign disinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. At the heart of the controversy is Twitter’s decision in October 2020...
