An NYPD Officer was stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve while responding to reports of a person in need of medical assistance, police said. The officer, identified by Mayor Eric Adams and police as Officer Lin Zhen, was stabbed in the arm around 5:45 p.m. after he and a partner responded to the distress call near Dekalb Ave and East 212 St. in the Bronx, officials said. Zhen, 35, was knifed in the right arm with a knife by a 26-year-old man, cops said. EMS transported Zhen to St. Barnabas hospital in stable condition and transported the 26-year-old man to North Central Bronx Hospital for an evaluation, police said. Charges are still pending. The Mayor tweeted a photo of him walking into St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to visit Zhen shortly before he attended Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

BRONX, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO