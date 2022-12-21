ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

Where Texans can get Naloxone to prevent potential opioid overdoses, fentanyl poisonings

(The Center Square) – Naloxone, the emergency treatment that’s proven to reverse opioid overdoses and fentanyl poisoning if administered quickly enough, is available in Texas for free or low cost. With fake prescription drug pills laced with fentanyl and fentanyl powder pouring through the southern border, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a new public safety alert, saying, “Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country.” Texas Gov....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Exponent

Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home

Logan Straley kissed his little sister on the forehead. “We’re gonna have so much fun tomorrow,” he said. It was nearly midnight, and Lauren Straley was ready to celebrate her high school graduation with friends and family the next morning. “I’ll be home in 30 minutes, no more,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fentanyl addiction proving difficult to treat

Much of what we hear about fentanyl revolves around overdoses, but addiction to the drug is becoming a major problem for doctors and nurses. In 2021, 108,000 people died from a drug overdose in the United States, according to CDC data, and upwards of 70% of those overdoses involved fentanyl.
KevinMD.com

The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine

“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
rolling out

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
GEORGIA STATE
The Chief

Year End Settlement Update: $1.4B secured in monumental settlements for a healthier Oregon

In a monumental year for public health-related legal settlements, including last week’s nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) has recently signed onto eight multi-state agreements with companies that either distributed, produced or sold opioids, bringing Oregon’s share up to $701.5 million to fund opioid abatement and recovery. While the opioid settlements will mostly be paid out over several years, Oregon has already received more than $27 million this year, with the money going directly...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Sven Fischer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia or you wish to go there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five beautiful places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Half-million Georgians could lose health coverage

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of Georgians who have had health insurance through Medicaid during the pandemic could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring under the proposed federal spending bill unveiled this week. The congressional proposal would end the pandemic-era rule requiring states to continue covering Medicaid...
GEORGIA STATE

