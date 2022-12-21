Bundle up and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Friday. Showers have persisted overnight from a trough of low pressure to our north, but will be diminishing early to mid day. Fog has also developed again overnight, and will limit visibility for drivers through the day. There is a decent possibility that we'll continue to have visibility impacted by fog into the afternoon today. Visibility is mostly at or under 4 miles across the valley to start the day, and there is potential for rapid fog development. The visibility isn't the only issue for drivers. Roads are also slick from the modest showers we had from the front that tracked across northern California through early this morning. Please make sure to drive carefully and leave yourself extra space between yourself and other vehicles. High pressure to our west and east will keep our region mostly dry after the morning hours, and that will also drive a decent warming trend as we head into your weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our higher elevations early Friday. Winds will mostly be modest and out of the north today. Limited clearing is expected in the afternoon hours and could help lift the fog mid to late day. Some sunshine will even be possible in the valley and foothills this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 50's in the valley, mid 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our higher elevations Friday afternoon.

