Tahoe Daily Tribune
More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Christmas weekend but big changes ahead
Bundle up and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Friday. Showers have persisted overnight from a trough of low pressure to our north, but will be diminishing early to mid day. Fog has also developed again overnight, and will limit visibility for drivers through the day. There is a decent possibility that we'll continue to have visibility impacted by fog into the afternoon today. Visibility is mostly at or under 4 miles across the valley to start the day, and there is potential for rapid fog development. The visibility isn't the only issue for drivers. Roads are also slick from the modest showers we had from the front that tracked across northern California through early this morning. Please make sure to drive carefully and leave yourself extra space between yourself and other vehicles. High pressure to our west and east will keep our region mostly dry after the morning hours, and that will also drive a decent warming trend as we head into your weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our higher elevations early Friday. Winds will mostly be modest and out of the north today. Limited clearing is expected in the afternoon hours and could help lift the fog mid to late day. Some sunshine will even be possible in the valley and foothills this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 50's in the valley, mid 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our higher elevations Friday afternoon.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend
(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas
Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat
LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas. The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these...
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Advisory: Winter Storm Watch until 07:00AM Friday
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the...
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge near Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with their SUV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Police are conducting a crash investigation and noted that the thin layer of ice on the major highway that weaves its way through the Gorge may have been a contributing factor. About 47 miles (75.6 kilometers) of eastbound I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale closed earlier in the day due to crashes caused by ice, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. After all eastbound lanes reopened, transportation officials said drivers should still use caution. The agency warned that long delays caused by heavy snow were also “plaguing” U.S. 26 over Mount Hood.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
