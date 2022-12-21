ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modoc County, CA

Tahoe Daily Tribune

More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Christmas weekend but big changes ahead

Bundle up and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Friday. Showers have persisted overnight from a trough of low pressure to our north, but will be diminishing early to mid day. Fog has also developed again overnight, and will limit visibility for drivers through the day. There is a decent possibility that we'll continue to have visibility impacted by fog into the afternoon today. Visibility is mostly at or under 4 miles across the valley to start the day, and there is potential for rapid fog development. The visibility isn't the only issue for drivers. Roads are also slick from the modest showers we had from the front that tracked across northern California through early this morning. Please make sure to drive carefully and leave yourself extra space between yourself and other vehicles. High pressure to our west and east will keep our region mostly dry after the morning hours, and that will also drive a decent warming trend as we head into your weekend. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our higher elevations early Friday. Winds will mostly be modest and out of the north today. Limited clearing is expected in the afternoon hours and could help lift the fog mid to late day. Some sunshine will even be possible in the valley and foothills this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 50's in the valley, mid 40's to low 50's in the foothills, and 40's in our higher elevations Friday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FOX40

Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend

(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas

Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

With the rest of the nation on ice, California basks in the heat

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — It’s late December, and while much of the nation is experiencing below-freezing temperatures, Southern California is basking in some unusually hot weather, with no chance whatsoever of a white Christmas. The Santa Monica Pier is pretty packed, with only the Christmas decorations indicating these...
LOS ANGELES, CA
washingtoncounty.news

Hard freeze warning in effect until Christmas Day

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a hard freeze warning for portions of Southeast Alabama, Big Bend, Panhandle Florida and South Central and Southwest Georgia. Sub freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are possible from Friday evening, Dec. 21 to Sunday morning, Dec. 25. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Advisory: Winter Storm Watch until 07:00AM Friday

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the...
OREGON STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
MISSOURI STATE
kptv.com

Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Associated Press

Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow, freezing rain and sleet have disrupted travel across the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flight cancellations and delays and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region stretching from Vancouver, Canada, down through Washington state and Oregon. In Oregon, one person died in an accident on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge near Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with their SUV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Police are conducting a crash investigation and noted that the thin layer of ice on the major highway that weaves its way through the Gorge may have been a contributing factor. About 47 miles (75.6 kilometers) of eastbound I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale closed earlier in the day due to crashes caused by ice, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. After all eastbound lanes reopened, transportation officials said drivers should still use caution. The agency warned that long delays caused by heavy snow were also “plaguing” U.S. 26 over Mount Hood.
WASHINGTON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
SEATTLE, WA

