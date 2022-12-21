ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinole, CA

KRON4 News

Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation.   Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 women arrested in Santa Rosa following crazy crash in stolen vehicle

SANTA ROSA -- Two East Bay women are under arrest in Santa Rosa on various charges after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into another car then fled the scene with a third female suspect who has not been found.Police responding Friday morning to reports of a disturbance in the 70 block of West Third Street found a silver-gray Toyota Highlander high-centered on the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang.Police said the driver of the Toyota had attempted to drive through a closed gate which was blocked by the Mustang even as its owner was in the process of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports....
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

‘Trump’ assault rifle found after domestic violence report: Police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Officers responding to a report of domestic violence discovered an assault rifle emblazoned with the word ‘Trump,’ as well as narcotics and a handgun, according to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Grande Circle on Dec. 7 after the domestic violence report, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash as he live-streamed father's funeral procession in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon while he rode in a funeral procession to a cemetery to bury his late father, police and family members said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur Boulevard at High Street, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting a curb. The 34-year-old, identified Friday by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Siupeli Lauaki of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and only Lauaki was riding the motorcycle, according to police. The driver had been riding the Harley-Davidson east before the crash, police said. Lauaki was streaming his ride in the procession live on Facebook when he crashed. Family members of Lauaki created numerous posts on social media to remember him. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Oakland Man Waiting to Be Extradited to Marin County for Assault

An Oakland man is awaiting extradition to Marin County on charges that he allegedly struck and injured a San Rafael police officer with a stolen vehicle. The incident happened earlier this month near the San Rafael Yacht Club. The suspect, James Flournoy, was able to avoid arrest after he rammed into several vehicles and fled the scene. The man was arrested Monday by San Pablo police in the East Bay. He was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The injured officer is recovering.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto 7-Eleven robbed, suspects at large

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects who robbed the 7-Eleven in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood on Wednesday remain at large, according to a news release from Palo Alto PD. Officers were alerted to the crime at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Palo Alto PD 24-hour dispatch center got a call from a clerk […]
PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Rapper A.B. Milli Released From Custody

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco rapper Albert Collins Jr. most commonly known as “A.B. Milli,” has been released from custody on December 11, after spending a year incarcerated on gun possession charges. He only had a few more weeks to serve. On November 2, 2021, Collins was arrested by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

