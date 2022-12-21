Police investigate death of man found near Scherer Park

Long Beach detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered off a roadway close to Scherer Park near Bixby Knolls Tuesday morning.

The man was found unresponsive sometime around 5:13 a.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause and manner of his death were not released, although police said the man had suffered an injury to his upper body. It’s unclear whether the man died in the same location where his body was found.

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man, determine the cause of death and notify his next of kin, police said.

At this time, no suspect information is available, according to the LBPD.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org .

