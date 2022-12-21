ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Police investigate death of man found near Scherer Park

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

Long Beach detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered off a roadway close to Scherer Park near Bixby Knolls Tuesday morning.

The man was found unresponsive sometime around 5:13 a.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause and manner of his death were not released, although police said the man had suffered an injury to his upper body. It’s unclear whether the man died in the same location where his body was found.

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man, determine the cause of death and notify his next of kin, police said.

At this time, no suspect information is available, according to the LBPD.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org .

Man wounded in shooting near Rose Park neighborhood, police say

The post Police investigate death of man found near Scherer Park appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Gardena identified

Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally shot by deputies.
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by deputies in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in Gardena after he killed a Special Enforcement Bureau canine during a standoff. Willie Pendleton, 61, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the suspect fatally...
GARDENA, CA
Key News Network

Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
police1.com

Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff

LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff

A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
GARDENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody

[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges

In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
SANTA ANA, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy