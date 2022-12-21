Read full article on original website
Golden Age Whodunits Are Back—and a Sign of Our Times
Knives Out was the last movie I saw in theaters before the pandemic began, and the first movie in 20 years for which I’ve seriously considered hiding in the bathroom and sneaking back to immediately watch it all over again. I didn’t sneak—barely—but am looking forward to Friday’s Netflix debut of Glass Onion, Knives Out’s anthological sequel, with an enthusiasm far exceeding my anticipation of just about everything else this Christmas season.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Has an Outrageous Number of Cameos
There is an unbelievable number of cameos in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. You’re going to need a notebook to keep track of all the famous faces Rian Johnson stuffs into his whodunnit. One might say there are too many—nonsense! Each is more cleverly placed than the last.
The 12 Best Animated Movies and Shows of 2022
Since I’ve had the ability to do so, I’ve been shouting the same dang thing from every couch, desk chair, and barstool upon which I perch: Give animation a chance! It is, without fail, the most inspiring visual medium—the work of creating something out of nothing, translating dreams into reality, and making the fantastical relatable. Nothing feels more exciting to me than an especially successful animated work for these reasons. It’s cinema at its purest, finest, and most fun.
‘Corsage’: The Story of the Original Princess Diana
The monarchy is in decline, and so too is Empress Elisabeth of Austria, in Corsage, Marie Kreutzer’s biographical portrait of the 19th-century royal, who has often been likened to Princess Diana because of her subjugation at the hands of a patriarchal system that affords women imprisonment rather than freedom.
