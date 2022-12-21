Read full article on original website
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
Allegation against Christ the King principal unsubstantiated, Lucas County Children Services says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services said Thursday an allegation against Christ the King School principal Steve Urbanski is unsubstantiated and "there was no occurrence of child abuse." The allegation was reported to the Diocese of Toledo on Dec. 2 and Urbanski was placed on administrative leave the...
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones named public safety director
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones is now the city's director of public safety. Mayor Tom Mackin made the recommendation to city council and the appointment was confirmed during Tuesday's meeting. Chief Jones was sworn in after the vote. He will continue to perform his duties as...
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
Family seeks help to locate Bucyrus area man
BUCYRUS—A Rural Bucyrus man, Duane Davy, was last by his family on Thanksgiving. He is 68 years old and around 6’1” tall. He has been listed as a missing person with the Crawford County Sheriff‘s Department. He is not at his residence and not answering his...
Funeral for WCSO Deputy Scheduled for
Funeral arrangements for a Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash last week in Pickaway County have been scheduled. Viewing for Deputy Daniel J. Kin will be held today (Wednesday) from 4 until 9pm at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. The funeral Service will...
Text-to-911 service available in Sandusky County
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — If you're in an emergency, it's not always practical, or safe, to call 9-1-1. Now, there's a new way to connect with emergency services in Sandusky County: text. A few years ago, Sandusky County voters approved an emergency services levy that helped upgrade the county's...
TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday
TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
Fatal crash on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road in Richland County
Richland County—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on December 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road. Wayde Looker, age 64, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up, pulling...
Galion Police Chief fired from position
GALION- Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez has officially been terminated from his position effective Monday, December 19, according to the City of Galion’s Communications Director Matt Echelberry. Previously, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August 2022. In an article published from the Galion Inquirer it had stated Rodriguez...
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
