Seneca County, OH

13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Family seeks help to locate Bucyrus area man

BUCYRUS—A Rural Bucyrus man, Duane Davy, was last by his family on Thanksgiving. He is 68 years old and around 6’1” tall. He has been listed as a missing person with the Crawford County Sheriff‘s Department. He is not at his residence and not answering his...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Funeral for WCSO Deputy Scheduled for

Funeral arrangements for a Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash last week in Pickaway County have been scheduled. Viewing for Deputy Daniel J. Kin will be held today (Wednesday) from 4 until 9pm at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Carey. The funeral Service will...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Text-to-911 service available in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — If you're in an emergency, it's not always practical, or safe, to call 9-1-1. Now, there's a new way to connect with emergency services in Sandusky County: text. A few years ago, Sandusky County voters approved an emergency services levy that helped upgrade the county's...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal crash on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road in Richland County

Richland County—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on December 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road. Wayde Looker, age 64, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up, pulling...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion Police Chief fired from position

GALION- Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez has officially been terminated from his position effective Monday, December 19, according to the City of Galion’s Communications Director Matt Echelberry. Previously, Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August 2022. In an article published from the Galion Inquirer it had stated Rodriguez...
GALION, OH
The Lima News

Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
LIMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Gunfire strikes vehicle making Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire struck a vehicle while a driver was making an Uber Eats delivery in north Toledo Monday night. According to a report, a 23-year-old who works for the food delivery company was delivering an order in the 1900 block of Erie Street at approximately 8 p.m. While he was looking for the address to drop off the delivery, an unknown suspect shot two rounds at his vehicle. Police responded and met with the victim, who had returned to his home.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
LIMA, OH
