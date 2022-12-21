Governor Signs State Of Emergency To Activate Emergency Response Plan, Increase Transportation Of Fuel Supplies In Advance Of Extreme Cold Temperatures

Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
NC Emergency Management Ready To Assist Santa If Needed
RALEIGH – As Christmas approaches with inclement weather and extreme temperatures potentially impacting much of the nation, Governor Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management are taking steps to track Santa’s progress and ensure he is able to safely visit and distribute presents in North Carolina. “Our Division of...
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills Awarded $49,999 Rural Transformation Grant
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper announced December 14 that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of...
Comments / 0