Dayton Flyers end non-conference play blowing out Alcorn State

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers ended the nonconference portion of the 2022-23 season with a 88-46 win over Alcorn State.

DaRon Holmes II led four players in double figures with 23 points, 17 in the first half, and grabbed nine rebounds. Toumani Camara had a double-double: 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil scored 15 while R.J. Blakney added 13 points.

UD had 52 points in the paint and 20 assists. Their defense held Alcorn State to 28% shooting, including 2-15 from three-point range. Dayton also went 21-26 from the foul line.

The Flyers improve their record to 8-5.

>>Dayton knocks off Wyoming in ‘Legends of Basketball Showcase’

Dayton fell behind, 5-4, after a three-pointer by Trevin Wade but Holmes scored six of seven points and Camara’s three-point play gave them a 14-8 lead with 12:25 left in the first half. The Braves cut it to 17-13 but UD outscored Alcorn State, 12-4 to increase the advantage to 29-17 with 4:52 to go until halftime.

The Flyers scored the last eight points of the half capped by a Camara dunk to lead, 44-24, at halftime.

Dayton kept attacking in the second half as R.J. Blakney made a layup and trey, Holmes’ dunk expanded the lead to 57-28. UD did not let up as Zimi Nwokeji’s dunk followed by baskets by Mustapha Amzil and Mike Sharavjamts gave them a 71-36 lead.

Brady Uhl buried a pair of three-pointers to put them up, 82-38.

Dayton will be off through Christmas.

Their next game will December 28 when they begin Atlantic 10 play hosting the Duquesne Dukes at the UD Arena.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. You can also listen to the game here at WHIO.com.

