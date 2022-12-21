ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational

The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
Over $20 million in federal funding will go to Central NY projects

Over $20 million in federal money will go to projects in Central New York and parts of Western New York, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko. The $20,378,000 was allocated to 15 initiatives across NY’s 24th Congressional District after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, according to a news release from Katko’s office.
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Deliah

Sweet Deliah came to the shelter as a stray. Life on the streets had taken a toll - she was skinny and scared, but sweet and social. Her traveling companion was another dog, Paw Paw, who’s been adopted. We think Deliah is about eight years old. She’s steadily gaining...
SYRACUSE, NY
Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)

I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
