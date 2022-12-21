Read full article on original website
Watch: LaNorris Sellers makes signing day decision. Will QB pick Syracuse or South Carolina?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s top verbal commit of its 2023 recruiting class, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, is signing his letter of intent. SU signed most of its class Wednesday during Early National Signing Day, adding 20 players between the high school, junior college and transfer ranks. Sellers, though,...
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
Poll results: Who are the MVPs of Section III fall sports?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 fall All-CNY teams have been announced and the nominees for MVP in each sport have been named. We gave readers the chance to vote for which athletes, and the results for each sport are in. The reader vote was purely for fun and was...
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational
The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
CBA/J-D knocks off Oswego in Division II boys hockey (33 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt built a lead after two periods and fended off a late Oswego comeback to grab a 3-2 victory in Division II boys hockey action Thursday. “It wasn’t our best effort, but they did well,” CBA/J-D coach Mike McKie said. “I’m happy with the win.”...
High school roundup: Third-quarter run lifts Skaneateles boys basketball past ITC
A solid third-quarter effort helped Skaneateles to top Institute of Technology Central, 56-51, on Thursday in an OHSL contest. The Eagles kept the Lakers off-balance with a 14-7 run in the first quarter. Skaneateles had a 15-13 second quarter, which cut the deficit to 27-22.
Onondaga Nation wants appellate court’s attention on Syracuse Columbus statue: ‘Fundamentally offensive’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Nation’s lawyer wants a state appellate court to know “how fundamentally offensive” downtown Syracuse’s Columbus statue remains to the area’s indigenous people. In a strongly-worded court filing Monday, lawyer Joe Heath attacked arguments by a group of Italian-American citizens...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Over $20 million in federal funding will go to Central NY projects
Over $20 million in federal money will go to projects in Central New York and parts of Western New York, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko. The $20,378,000 was allocated to 15 initiatives across NY’s 24th Congressional District after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, according to a news release from Katko’s office.
Bundle up, Santa: This will be the coldest Christmas Eve in CNY in more than 30 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today is likely to be the coldest Christmas Eve in Central New York in more than three decades. The National Weather Service says today’s average temperature in Syracuse will be just 9.5 degrees. The last time the average temperature was lower than that on Dec. 24 was in 1989, when it was just 3 degrees.
See who had the coldest wind chill temperatures across CNY (Chart)
Bitter cold wind chill temperatures are affecting much of Central New York. In a news conference Saturday morning, Governor Kathy Hochul said that the wind chill temperatures are below zero across the entire state. Here in CNY, most of the region is experiencing wind chill temperatures double digits below zero....
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Deliah
Sweet Deliah came to the shelter as a stray. Life on the streets had taken a toll - she was skinny and scared, but sweet and social. Her traveling companion was another dog, Paw Paw, who’s been adopted. We think Deliah is about eight years old. She’s steadily gaining...
With time and small celebrations, they’re battling Syracuse’s unsung malady: loneliness
Mary O’Brien has already celebrated Christmas by the twinkling tree in her living room. She keeps it up year round because she likes it, and because at 96 years old it’s some trouble to take it down. O’Brien will be alone on Christmas. Most of her family lives...
Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)
I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos)
The City of Syracuse yesterday released a master plan detailing 12 projects that provide the clearest vision yet of how the city plans to revitalize long-neglected waterfront areas. The projects range from “minor street enhancements” to the creation of a “mixed use entertainment hub,” altogether totaling about $108 million.
