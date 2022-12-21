Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather. Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.
WDAM-TV
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is wrapping up its 2022 red kettle fundraising campaign. Salvation Army bell ringers were out across the Hub City on Friday, hoping to get a few extra donations from holiday shoppers. So far, the organization has raised more than $75,000 during the...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
WDAM-TV
Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday. According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.
WDAM-TV
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
WDAM-TV
The Fieldhouse in Hattiesburg is providing shelter from the cold
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During the winter, it’s important to remember your plants, pets, pipes, and most importantly, people. The Fieldhouse, a year-round homeless shelter, has opened its doors to anyone without a warm place to stay as temperatures continue to drop. “We provide services all of the time...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Colder temperatures are coming and a local, first-response team is looking to help the neediest people. The Columbia Police Department is hoping to bring in multiple homeless people this weekend, providing them shelter from the frigid temperatures. “As we’re patrolling at night, we’ll notice people laying...
WDAM-TV
Columbia PD offers warmth during Friday giveaway
COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures did not stop the Columbia Police Department from gifting city residents hot meals and cool toys Saturday. The department partnered with the local Walmart to continue a tradition of lending a hand to a community in need. “When it gets especially cold weather, we’ll...
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
WDAM-TV
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
mageenews.com
Wind Chill Advisory for Magee
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ARZ074-075-LAZ007>009-015-016-023>026-MSZ018-019-025>066-072>074- 221745- /O.EXT.KJAN.WC.Y.0001.221223T0300Z-221224T1600Z/. Ashley-Chicot-Morehouse-West Carroll-East Carroll-Richland- Madison LA-Franklin LA-Catahoula-Tensas-Concordia-Bolivar- Sunflower-Leflore-Grenada-Carroll-Montgomery-Webster-Clay-Lowndes- Choctaw-Oktibbeha-Washington-Humphreys-Holmes-Attala-Winston- Noxubee-Issaquena-Sharkey-Yazoo-Madison MS-Leake-Neshoba-Kemper- Warren-Hinds-Rankin-Scott-Newton-Lauderdale-Claiborne-Copiah- Simpson-Smith-Jasper-Clarke-Jefferson-Adams-Franklin MS-Lincoln- Lawrence-Jefferson Davis-Covington-Jones-Marion-Lamar-Forrest- Including the cities...
WDAM-TV
Corrections officers wanted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for anyone interested in becoming a corrections officer. With the jail dealing with issues from overcrowding, Sheriff Joe Berlin said hiring more correction officers will improve safety in the jail. “We are wanting to hire more staff...
WDAM-TV
Christian Services providing coats, blankets, space heaters for coming frigid weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services is stocked up on coats, blankets and electric heaters to help some folks get through the upcoming frigid temperatures. The organization gathered many of these items through donations from schools in Lumberton, Richton and Oak Grove. If you need something, you can get it...
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Salvation Army goes on neighborhood drive to hand out hot chocolate, warm clothing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army hit the streets around their headquarters Saturday along U.S. 49, to deliver hot chocolate and warm wishes to their neighbors. “We just wanted to spread a little bit of hope and Christmas joy and just remind people that there’s...
WDAM-TV
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
WDAM-TV
‘Shop with Panther Police’ raises $11K for Christmas joy
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several police officers were in Walmart last Friday for a good reason. “This is Shop with the Panther Police,” said Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy. “This is our seventh year doing it. We’re just excited about doing it. This is one of the special times of the year that we really enjoy.”
WDAM-TV
Animal shelters urge pet owners to provide proper protection during frigid weather
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Animal shelters are warning pet owners about the coming frigid temperatures and their potential impact on outdoor dogs and cats, especially the very young or very old. The staff at the Hub City Humane Society are reminding pet owners to bring pets indoors as the temperatures...
