Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
‘Overwhelming’ Community Response In Sonora After Toys Stolen From Event
Sonora, CA — There has been a continuous flow of community members passing through the Mother Lode Fairgrounds over the past 24 hours to bring Christmas cheer to the many local kids in Tuolumne County in need this season. We reported yesterday that 40 containers filled with toys that...
mymotherlode.com
Christmas Events In The Mother Lode
There are several special Christmas events planned in the Mother Lode. The nightly Christmas Light Show continues in Crystal Falls with more than 4,000 lights and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here. The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting an animated Christmas Light Show in the Phoenix Lake area each night through Christmas Eve. The light show features more than 10,000 Christmas lights, all choreographed to more than 15 songs as detailed here.
abc10.com
Sonora town saves tradition after thieves try to steal Christmas
Every year a community dinner is held in Sonora to bring joy and free food to Tuolumne County residents. Just days before the event, someone stole the donations.
Socks4Seniors: Stockton teen's "silly socks" bring smiles across the US
STOCKTON – A Stockton teenager is bringing smiles to seniors' faces, one pair of socks at a time. Clubs, gloves and golf balls: When heading on the golf course, those are some of the essentials. But for 16-year-old Elle Gianelli, there's another thing to add to the checklist. "I play in silly socks, I think it lightens my mood and it's just a little good luck charm for me," Elle said.Her signature look, if you will. Every time she looks down, it's a reminder to keep smiling. In 2020, that reminder was more important than ever. Just a few weeks...
Homeless: The Saints Who Walk among Us
Those who frequent the streets, alleys, parks and hideaways of the homeless often encounter humble missionaries of hope and charity. These are the people who feed, clothe and comfort the lost and forlorn on an endless mission of hope and charity. Almost always, they are people of modest means who embody the true spirit of Christmas all year long in humble acts of ministering to the poor. Many are faith-based, others are not. The one thing they have in common is their mission of hope and their comprehension of the true nature of grace.
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mymotherlode.com
Grinches Are Trying An Old Scam This Holiday
Sonora, CA – Keep an eye out for the Christmas grinches who appear every year around the holidays in an attempt to give themselves a gift of your hard-earned money. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have put out this community scam alert: “We have recently been made aware of a scam affecting Tuolumne County residents where a scammer is calling and identifying themselves as a Lieutenant Bridges from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and attempting to gain money from residents by telling them they missed court and must pay to avoid arrest or a warrant.”
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
mymotherlode.com
Davies, Anna
Anna Marie Davies, born June 7, 1959 in Ukiah, California passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/20/2022. Age: 63. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Why the Grisly Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting
To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time...
mymotherlode.com
Spears, Brandon
Brandon Lee Spears, born May 25, 1986 in Modesto, California passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment with full military honors in the Veterans Cemetery in San Diego, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremations arrangements. Date of...
mymotherlode.com
TC Board Chair Kirk Reflects On Christmas And Reviews 2022
Sonora, CA — The board chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Anaiah Kirk, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog. Kirk served as leader of the board throughout 2022, and will hand off the duties to another board member at the first meeting in January. If the supervisors stick with the traditional rotating system, Vice Chair Kathleen Haff will lead the board next year.
mymotherlode.com
Green, Deloyce
Deloyce Jean Green, born July 11, 1931 in Paris, Texas passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral home entrusted with Cremation & burial arrangements. Date of Death:...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown
Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.
mymotherlode.com
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
KMPH.com
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire early Saturday morning in Stanislaus County. The Modesto Police Department was called out around 12:55 a.m. to Highway 99 near Keyes Road for reports of a car crash. According to...
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
California witness photographs teardrop-shaped hovering object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A California witness at Modesto reported watching and photographing a bright, teardrop-shaped object hovering overhead at about 4:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Comments / 0