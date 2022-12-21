Read full article on original website
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for...
UPDATE 2-Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
(Adds background on subvariants) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB jumped 18% in national dominance and more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, coinciding with holiday travel for millions of Americans. In the week ended Dec. 24, XBB was estimated to account for 18.3%...
Ambulance staff deliver aid to Ukraine
UK-based ambulance staff have been delivering medical equipment, vehicles and aid to war-torn Ukraine.David ‘Dai’ Morris, an advanced paramedic practitioner for the Welsh Ambulance Service, has driven on several occasions up to 2,000 miles from his home in South Wales to Ukraine.He has managed to transport with the help of others, up to 40 decommissioned emergency vehicles, filled with medical aid, including intensive care equipment, paramedic trauma equipment, generators, maternity and paediatric equipment along with first aid provisions.This will help bring vital lifesaving care to Ukrainians remaining in towns and cities under attack from Russia.“Being ex-military, the sights of civilian...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
UK says 94 deaths due to scarlet fever so far this season in England
(Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday there have been 94 deaths due to scarlet fever and invasive group Strep A infections across all age groups in England so far this season. The UK Health Security Agency said there have been 27,486 notifications of scarlet fever from Sept. 12...
Myanmar junta FM meets ASEAN counterparts at 'informal' Thai meeting
Three Southeast Asian foreign ministers and a regional envoy tasked with solving the Myanmar crisis met with the junta's top diplomat at an "informal" meeting in Thailand on Thursday, the Thai government said. The meeting came shortly after the United Nations Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar, demanding...
Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed
Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva. AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
Canada condemns N.Korean arms sale to Russia's Wagner Group -statement
OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday condemned what it said were North Korean arms deliveries to Russia, saying Pyongyang's transaction with the private military company the Wagner Group "clearly violates international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions." "We will continue to work with international partners to address...
ASX 200 to end week in red on rate concerns
The Australian share market is expected to end the week in the red. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 99 points or 1.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.05%, the S&P 500 dipped 1.45%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.18% lower. The Australian...
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
NKorea has delivered arms to Russia's Wagner group: WHouse
North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's private military group Wagner, the White House said Thursday, calling the group a "rival" for power to the defense and other ministries in the Kremlin. The US will boost sanctions on the Wagner group following North Korea's sale to it of infantry rockets...
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Iran is seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency said Thursday, according to local media. The warning from David Barnea comes after the United States earlier this month expressed alarm over a "full-scale defence partnership" between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February.
Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry told AFP on Saturday. The order threatened to suspend the operating licences of non-governmental organisations that failed to implement the directive. The latest restriction...
Gold rangebound as focus shifts to inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices hemmed into a tight range on Friday in thin trading, as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,796.43 per ounce as of 0739 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The order threatened to suspend the operating licences of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that failed to implement the directive. The move drew...
Inquiry into 2019 Ethiopian Air crash confirms software failure
A 2019 Ethiopian Airlines plane crash which killed 157 people was caused by a flight software failure as suspected, the country's transport minister said Friday citing the investigators' final report. The crash of the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa on March 10, 2019, which...
Gold drops over 1% after U.S. data lifts prolonged Fed hike hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Thursday after U.S. economic data showed the country's economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Federal Reserve on a keener path to fight inflation. Spot gold dipped 1.5% to $1,786.19 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT),...
