BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 12th grader from Brentwood has helped raise thousands of dollars for charity by doing what he loves most: golfing. Nolan Griggs switched to online classes at George Washington University Online High School after deciding he wanted to take golf more seriously. The young philanthropist is now a part of the American Junior Golf Association where they raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Snedeker Foundation, and the AJGA's ACE Grant Program.

