FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox17.com
City finds another contaminated spring in Murfreesboro, landfill denies fault
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders in Murfreesboro say they've found another contaminated spring stemming from a controversial landfill—but a spokesperson for Middle Point Landfill tells FOX 17 News the city's claims are "unproven and untrue." The city says they gave written notice last month to Republic Services...
fox17.com
Salvation Army ends bell ringing campaign early amidst upcoming winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Salvation Army is ending its seasonal bell ringing campaign early as temperatures begin to drop to the coldest in years. They say the organization cannot safely station volunteers outside over the next two days. There are still a number of places that allow bell...
fox17.com
Amidst frigid temperatures, water main break affects over 400 customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A water main break at the intersection of Hopson Pike and Murfreesboro Road affecting 410 customers will take eight hours to repair, says Metro Water Services. As a result, the right turn lane on Hopson Pike that turns Southeast onto Murfreesboro Road is not safe...
fox17.com
Tennessee high school senior helps raise money for charity by golfing
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 12th grader from Brentwood has helped raise thousands of dollars for charity by doing what he loves most: golfing. Nolan Griggs switched to online classes at George Washington University Online High School after deciding he wanted to take golf more seriously. The young philanthropist is now a part of the American Junior Golf Association where they raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Snedeker Foundation, and the AJGA's ACE Grant Program.
fox17.com
BNA airport sees more than 120 flight cancellations amid dangerous winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reported more than 120 flight cancellations as winter weather makes holiday travel difficult for much of Middle Tennessee and the rest of the US. Cancellations include flights into Chicago, Illinois; Austin, Texas and New York, New York. As of 7...
fox17.com
Two Nashville businesses burglarized with sledgehammer on same night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pair of Nashville businesses fell victim to burglaries last weekend, with thieves stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of items. Two businesses were broken into just four hours apart. The suspect used a sledgehammer to smash their way through the door. Just after...
fox17.com
Bundles of Joy: NICU babies at Nashville hospital wear Christmas sweaters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nurses at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have made "ugly" Christmas sweaters for NICU babies. Check out the gallery to see the adorable bundles of joy.
fox17.com
Tennessee mom accused of multiple armed carjackings, using child as shield
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mother is accused of using her 5-year-old child as a shield while she carjacked a Clarksville man and fired a weapon. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports on Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a Minit Mart on Trenton Road where a 51-year-old woman reported while she was pumping gas, a white female approached her with a gun and stole the woman's Nissan Juke.
fox17.com
Suspect, 20, arrested in Nashville on gun, drug charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An armed suspect who fled from officers this week has been arrested, Metro Police say. Police say 20-year-old Keonta Brown was being sought for allegedly driving on a revoked license, being in possession of more than a pound of weed, and having a stolen gun.
fox17.com
WeGo buses impacted by winter weather Friday, will stay on snow routes Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: WeGo buses to continue traveling on snow routes through Saturday morning. Snow and ice on the roads in Nashville led to the decision for WeGo Public Transit buses to begin running snow route detours as well as canceling certain routes. WeGo buses are running...
fox17.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in Nashville creek
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a passerby walking their dog discovered a woman's body in a creek, Metro Police say. Police said the victim, a Black woman in her 20s, was found in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. She had been shot and died "some days ago." The medical examiner's office is working to identify her.
fox17.com
High-speed Tennessee police chase ends when suspect's car catches fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ended Wednesday night when the suspect's car caught on fire, authorities say. A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Exit 4 on-ramp for I-24. The car, a dark colored sedan, was driving without headlights causing the deputy to believe the driver could be under the influence, according to officials.
