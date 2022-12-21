Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Portlanders can grab a hot Christmas meal at the art museum
At the upcoming Christmas dinner, about 250 volunteers will serve more than 1000 guests in PAM’s Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
WWEEK
These Are Portland’s Souper Stars
Any season, truly, is soup season. There’s no time when an expertly prepared bowl isn’t welcome at the table, especially one with salty and savory broth, al dente noodles and a heap of meat or veggies to make it all come together. In summer, soup will do the trick to make you feel cooler than the sweltering air temperature by helping you break a sweat. But as we all well know, winter is the king of soup seasons, when those ingredients and a warming slurp restore heat and energy to our rain-soaked cores. We’ve fully shifted into soup mode here in Oregon, and this list of noodle-packed Asian soups is your guide to some of the best the Portland area has to offer.
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
oregonbusiness.com
Portland Home Sales See 32.3% Year-Over-Year Tumble, Decrease in New Listings
RE/MAX’s latest housing report shows dramatic year-over-year shifts, suggesting the market is correcting to pre-pandemic levels. Portland saw a decline in both the number of homes sold and the number of new homes listed last month versus November of the previous year — outpacing metro areas across the country — as the real estate market returns to what some in the industry are describing as “ a more normalized market.”
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
NW Portland business owner braves the storm as The Grinch
Some restaurateurs like Ramzy Hattar are embracing the extreme weather conditions by becoming Grinches of their own.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow
It’s snowing in Portland, which means it’s time to revisit the infamous runner who hilariously fell in the snow immediately after giving an interview about the joys of running in the snow. It happened again Thursday morning as Dillon, the mascot for the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team, went for a run in Read more... The post Portland Pickles hilariously troll jogger who ate it after interview about the joys of running in snow appeared first on Awful Announcing.
hereisoregon.com
Garbage company gives hundreds of bikes and helmets to kids this holiday season
This Christmas holiday, hundreds of children in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Columbia Counties will be receiving brand new bikes and helmets, courtesy of Arrow Sanitary Service in Northeast Portland and Hudson Garbage Service in Saint Helens. Employees at Arrow Sanitary and Hudson Garbage (parent company Waste Connections) spent the past month...
What’s open, closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas holiday observed
Christmas falls on a Sunday in 2022, so many government agencies, transportation services and other businesses will close Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday. Here are some closures and service adjustments for Monday. Public transportation:. TriMet – Buses, MAX and Portland Streetcar are on Sunday schedule Monday, Dec....
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
WWEEK
Two Local Organizations Seek to Get a Wider Range of People Involved in Mountain Recreation
For a range of activities held in a wide open winter wonderland, snow sports have a lot of barriers. From the cost of gear to finding someone to teach you to having a way to traverse a snowy highway to get to a mountain, becoming a seasoned ski bum isn’t as easy as it looks. For Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as those who are LGBTQ+, it’s even trickier.
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
KGW
Your photos: Winter storm brings icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — An ice storm brought freezing rain and icy roads to the region Thursday night. Hundreds of flights are canceled, TriMet suspended all MAX service Friday morning and many offices and city services were canceled. Viewers shared their photos with KGW that showed the impact around the...
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
WWEEK
Owner of Dante’s Complains to Mayor About a Reef-Managed Parking Lot That’s “Devolved Into Chaos”
Last week, WW wrote about how Miami-based Reef Technology, which manages most of the parking lots in downtown Portland, is seeing some of its most meaningful contracts end due to alleged poor management. (It’s also shuttered the majority of its “ghost kitchen” trailers scattered across the city that make fast food for delivery, including Wendy’s.)
