Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break
Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw. The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Rascal to perform at Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte
Popular local entertainer Rascal Martinez will bring his show to the Sandhills Convention Center and Ramada by Wyndham at 2102 S. Jeffers Ave. on Dec. 30. Rascal has developed a strong following in the area with his music, both originals and covers from various genres. His raspy voice suits his performance of 1950s and ’60s music as he sings familiar classics in his unique style.
Brutally cold promises kept Wednesday, Thursday; Day 3 on tap Friday
A third day of miserably low wind chills is expected throughout western Nebraska Friday before Santa delivers a thaw for Christmas. As expected, the region experienced life-threatening wind chills Wednesday night and early Thursday on the fringe of the broad Alberta clipper-driven storm system invading the Midwest. A repeat performance was scheduled for Thursday night and early Friday.
Letter to the Editor: Playhouse Guild says 'thank you'
After a three-year pause, the Playhouse Guild board has many to thank for helping make our 2022 Carousel Tour of Homes successful in raising money to benefit the North Platte Community Playhouse. Laura Lynn Horst, Diane and Kirk Livingston, Kathi and Brendan Moore, and Amber and Brock Swedberg beautifully decorated and welcomed us into their homes for many pre-Christmas delights. We can’t thank our homes enough for the hours spent organizing, decorating and making each house a memory for every ticket holder to enjoy.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
For the drive home in North Platte: Generally fair. Low -9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest.
Goodfellow Shoe Fund remembers a longtime member
On Nov. 16, Goodfellow Shoe Fund lost one of its earliest members. Joan Johansen followed in her mother’s footsteps to support the work of the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Johansen compiled the history of the fund, and with the help of Judy Hansen, wrote thank you letters for donations of $100 and more, the organization said in a press release.
Gingerbread exchange educates students about other states
Gingerbread cookies bring out moments of pleasure at Christmastime, and Mitchel Ferguson’s class found an opportunity for learning as well. Ferguson is a first-year kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School in North Platte. He latched on to a project to expand his students’ knowledge of other states and students.
Rising behavioral issues prompt new dean positions for North Platte schools
Some North Platte public schools will have a dean of students next year to address an uptick in student behavioral issues. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said the need was addressed at the Board of Education meeting Dec. 12.The board decided to allow administration to determine how many deans are needed and at what schools.
