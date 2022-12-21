Read full article on original website
Duke Energy keeps power on during freezing storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy worked through the winter storm to prevent power outages in below-zero temperatures. Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said they experienced minimal power outages from Thursday night into Friday morning. “We had one pole hit in West Terre Haute [Thursday night], we...
WINTER STORM WARNING
Cam has snow in Terre Haute right now. Much of the country under winter weather alerts. winter storm warning for this area until late Friday night. Visibility reduced by snow and blowing snow. High of 41 and low so far at 15. Small amount of rain today. Terre Haute right now is cold and snow. Temps are very cold. Wind chills now below zero. Water vapor satellite has moisture on us with the storm, Satellite shows that system and snow on radar. Snow will end tonight but stays cloudy tomorrow. Gusty winds the next couple of days. Temps drop and wind chills even colder next two days. Weak system may bring some light snow by Monday. Spring like storm as we enter the new year. Plus, warmer temps to start Jan. Tonight, snow and wind at -6. Tomorrow, windy and cold at 4. Dry and warming up next week.
Crypto mining facility close to powering up in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The new cryptocurrency mining facility is a short time away from powering up in Sullivan County. As we’ve previously reported, the facility will be next to the Merom Generating Station, and is financed by Ketucky-based crypto pioneers “About Bit”. The company...
