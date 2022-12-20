Former Michigan State football OL Brian Allen done for season

Brian Allen has latched on to a solid role in the NFL as the starting center for the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, the 2022 season has not gone the way the Rams and Allen would have wanted, and it is getting worse for the former Spartan.

It has been reported that Brian Allen’s season is over and he is being placed on injured reserved. Allen is suffering from a calf strain.

