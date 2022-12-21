Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
Identity of ‘Cameraman’ Attacked on SmackDown by Bray Wyatt Revealed
During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt snapped and took out a cameraman. On Friday’s show, Wyatt stormed the ring and demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy. Wyatt stated that he is not Uncle Howdy and has never been, but then passed out before attacking the cameraman and putting him in the Mandible Claw until officials freed him.
Kevin Owens Strongly Suggests Plans To Renew His WWE Contract When It Expires
The “Prize-Fighter” of WWE isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
How Many WWE Returns is Too Many Returns?
Triple H’s WWE has largely been free from many flaws, for the most part. Of course, things are not perfect, but his vision has shown signs of a clear direction and purpose with a desire to have meaningful stories and matches on every show and in every part of the card, no matter how small they may seem in theory (no pun intended). This concept is foreign to WWE fans as Vince McMahon very rarely if ever, put any emphasis on things that did not have to do with the major players or stories he was interested in telling. Hence why the midcard titles, tag team titles, and the women’s tag team titles all felt like yesterday’s news under Vince for years on end. This idea of Triple H’s is welcomed and requires a deep and vast roster for it to work. This means that WWE needs to turn to the outside at times and bring in those who have the potential to add something great to storylines, titles, feuds, or the overall TV product as a whole. It does eventually bare the question, though: when is enough too much?
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
WWE Threatened to Fire D-Von Dudley if He Made an Indy Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley was set to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. D-Von had been scheduled to be in Bully Ray’s corner at the Tribute To the Extreme show since September, but was pulled at the last minute.
Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair
Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own. The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on...
Update On Rick Ross’ Mogul Affiliates Faction In AEW, Unknown Member Identified
The Mogul Affiliates are out for victories and cash-money. Led by hip-hop mega-star Rick Ross, the group features Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and a heavily tattooed mystery man who is now known to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman. The group was formed and debuted during the...
AEW Registers Trademark for New Tag Team Name
The trademark rights to “SAP” have been secured by AEW. The company applied for the term on December 19 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: SAP™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Recently Undergoes Successful Surgery
This week, WWE Hall of Famer “The Godfather” Charles Wright underwent hip surgery. The Godfather posted on Facebook this week that he had an emergency surgery at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, which he had been needing for some time. “Finally getting that hip surgery done. [laughing emoji...
Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity
Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE. Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at...
Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae Hang With Moondog Mascot At Cavaliers-Raptors NBA Game (Photos)
Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae enjoyed some NBA action on Friday night. The married WWE couple were in attendance at the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio. After the game, Moondog, the official mascot for the Cleveland Cavaliers took to social...
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Month of Starrcade (Part 2)
After a brief hiatus Justin C and Heather are back to continue their watch of the Best of Starrcade on the PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast!. On this week’s show Justin and Heather dive into the 80s and take a look at Arn and Ole Anderson vs The Rock n Roll Express from 1986 and Tully Blanchard vs Magnum TA from Starrcade 1985. Both matches take you back to the days where simple basic in ring story telling could do wonders for a crowd. Give it a listen!
Current AEW Star on Cody Rhodes: “I Hope to Be Able to Work With Him Very, Very Soon”
As PWMania.com previously reported Dax Harwood’s podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” has debuted on AdFreeShows. The host, Matt Koon, stated that this isn’t a replacement for William Regal because the podcast was scheduled to begin on December 29th even if Regal continued. Harwood shared his thoughts...
Bruce Prichard Comments on Carlito Not Reaching His Potential in WWE
WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007 on a recent episode of Something To Wrestle. Prichard commented on Carlito seeking his release, but talking him into staying and how Carlito didn’t reach his potential in the company. Prichard said, “Well, we didn’t want to lose...
Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (12/20/22) – S11E6
NWA aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr below. Four teams. Thirty-two competitors. One prize. This is round two of the Champions Series! Join Team Tyrus, Team Great, Team Rebelión, and Team Rock N’ Roll as they compete for their golden opportunities!
Athena Opens Up About Being Told to Lose Weight at a WWE Tryout
As Ember Moon, Athena spent a significant amount of time in the WWE. Recently, she recalled getting a tryout a few years before signing with them and how she lost weight in a “unhealthy way” for it. The AEW star discussed getting a tryout when FCW was a...
AEW Stars Threatened by Wrestlers Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, More
Fans and wrestlers are criticizing AEW’s new Spanish Announce Project stable, which includes Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years a heads-up, but it wasn’t enough. At this week’s AEW TV tapings, a fan confronted Serpentico.
