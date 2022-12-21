Read full article on original website
WNYT
New York State and Capital Region see power outages from inclement weather
After the winter weather we saw Friday, some local counties are still dealing with power outages. Right now across the state, more than 46,000 people are being affected. Here in the Capital Region – in Saratoga County, more than 800 customers don’t have power. There are also a...
WNYT
Pittsfield company wins bid for former school
A Pittsfield company won its bid to breathe new life into a former school. Our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle reports WDM Properties won a vote to transform an old Housatonic institute into a 10- unit apartment complex. The historic building has been deteriorating for some time- costing the...
WNYT
New owners announce big plans for Albany eyesore
Plans for Central Warehouse in Albany were unveiled Thursday morning – after the state awarded the city $10 million to revamp the eyesore. Redburn Development and Columbia Development are officially the new owners, and they have big plans. The president of Redburn, Jeff Buell, says the plan is to...
WNYT
Rensselaer County Judge Patrick McGrath retires after 37 years
Rensselaer County Judge Patrick McGrath officially retired on Friday, after 37 years. He presided over 137 felony trials, and was a big supporter of having an open courtroom. A special ceremony was held for him on his last day. See all the people who came out to wish him well...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order
City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
WNYT
Creek floods North Greenbush neighborhood
The holiday weekend has gotten off to an inconvenient start for many folks in Rensselaer County. The Wynants Kill – a creek that flows through the middle of town and heads west to the Hudson River – has overflowed its banks. The water has backed up into basements,...
WNYT
Winter Storm dumps lots of snow in Pittsfield
A lot of snow means a lot of work for those who live in a house. In Pittsfield, we caught up with people clearing their sidewalk. Wendy Chen just moved to Pittsfield from Alabama. “It’s crazy. I haven’t seen snow my entire life until I moved here so this is entirely new as just entirely foreign to me,” she said.
WNYT
Group charged in Columbia County catalytic converter thefts
State police have arrested five people in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Columbia County. Police stopped a car matching a description of one used in the thefts. Inside were two stolen catalytic converters, as well as multiple cutting tools, say police. Five people were charged: Robert Perez, 41, Tonya...
WNYT
Overflowing creek floods Ravena roads
Route 143 Westbound lane was closed between Jarvis Rd South and Marshall Rd in Coeymans due to the heavy rain and snow melt and flooding from Hannacrois Creek. Crews from the highway department were on the scene directing traffic. .
WNYT
Crossgates Mall expanding hours after holiday season
Crossgates Mall is hoping to keep up with the shopping demand after the holiday season, so it’s changing its hours. Beginning Jan. 2, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday – and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
WNYT
Beauty business adopts Albany Ronald McDonald House for holidays
A local business is giving back to kids in need this holiday season. Upstate Beauty Collective is adopting a Ronald McDonald House for Christmas. They gave out all their gifts Thursday morning to try and make the holiday special. The initiative started in honor of the owner’s son, Lucas, who...
WNYT
Missing Schenectady teen Hajile Howard found
A teen who has been missing from Schenectady since last month has finally been found. Hajile Howard, 14, was located by the Schenectady Police, who have confirmed she is safe. The search continues for Samantha Humphrey, who also went missing in November.
WNYT
Bleach leads to arrest of college student at MCLA
A college student at MCLA is facing charges for allegedly pouring bleach in another student’s dorm room. Naomi Antoine is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Students were inside a dorm room when they heard...
WNYT
Employee accused of stealing $1,500 from Queensbury Dunkin’
A woman is under arrest, after allegedly stealing more than $1,500 from a Dunkin’ where she worked. Alexia Azan, 19, took the money at the end of the day, but didn’t deposit it or return the money to the shop, say police. Azan was processed in Queensbury and...
WNYT
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
WNYT
3 firefighters hurt battling fire in dangerous conditions
We’re following breaking news overnight out of Hoosick Falls. Three firefighters were hurt, after responding to a fire at the Hoosick Falls Country Club on Richmond Avenue. I spoke with the fire chief, Carl Coon just a little while ago. He says one of the injured firefighters was taken...
WNYT
Albany man charged with neglecting dog
An Albany man is under arrest, accused of leaving a dog in a crate without food for an extended period of time. Robert Simmons, 37, didn’t care for a dog at his home on Myrtle Avenue, say police. A local veterinarian called investigators about a severely malnourished dog. The...
WNYT
Queensbury duo accused of lying about identity
Two people are facing charges, accused of lying about their identity. State police in Queensbury have arrested Donald Tomlinson and Brianna Bouley. This all happened as troopers were investigating an unrelated incident in Queensbury. When they approached the duo, they both gave troopers false information, say investigators. State police determined...
