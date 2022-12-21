ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

Building revenue: Rockford University receives donation of two commercial properties

ROCKFORD — Rockford University has received a donation of two commercial buildings that will be used to generate revenue to support the college. The two buildings at 4940 and 4960 E. State St. near the university’s entrance will serve as commercial rental properties, and revenue will go toward the private university’s education programs.
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
Year in Review 2022: July through December

ROCHELLE — After a referendum passed on Tuesday, the Creston-Dement Library District is now able to issue $2.2 million in bonds to build a new library building. A total of 163 votes were seen on the issue in the Dement precinct with 117 voting in favor of the new library and 46 against it.
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal

Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate

This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
