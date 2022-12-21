Read full article on original website
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of two retail centers totaling $27 million in suburban Chicago
Marcus & Millichap has brokered two separate retail center sales in Chicagoland’s Orland Park and Elgin that collectively traded for approximately $27 million. Both properties received multiple offers and closed near listing price. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland...
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
rockrivercurrent.com
Building revenue: Rockford University receives donation of two commercial properties
ROCKFORD — Rockford University has received a donation of two commercial buildings that will be used to generate revenue to support the college. The two buildings at 4940 and 4960 E. State St. near the university’s entrance will serve as commercial rental properties, and revenue will go toward the private university’s education programs.
WIFR
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
Rochelle News-Leader
Year in Review 2022: July through December
ROCHELLE — After a referendum passed on Tuesday, the Creston-Dement Library District is now able to issue $2.2 million in bonds to build a new library building. A total of 163 votes were seen on the issue in the Dement precinct with 117 voting in favor of the new library and 46 against it.
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic Services acquires Moring Disposal
Phoenix-based Republic Services has acquired Moring Disposal Inc., which is a solid waste disposal services company based in Forreston, Illinois. According to a Republic Services spokesperson, the acquisition closed Dec. 16. According to Moring Disposal’s website, the company was founded in 1977 by Larry Moring. The company’s website says it...
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
After over 60+ years, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be closing its doors indefinitely on February 28th, 2023, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs. This news has come as a shock to many, as the plant has been a staple in the area for decades. The plant is currently owned by Stellantis, responsible for the production of the Jeep Cherokee.
