ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Man allegedly shot, killed friend during argument at a party in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk83F_0jpXe7is00

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a friend during an argument at a party in Paulding County, Georgia.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum reportedly went with friends to a house on Mill Point Drive, according to WSB-TV. The house belonged to David Ayers May, 47.

On Sunday just after 1 a.m. Kellum and May reportedly got into an argument after they spent the evening drinking, according to WSB-TV. Both men became increasingly heated during the argument, which is when May allegedly grabbed a pistol and shot Kellum. Kellum was shot in the head and died from his injuries.

PCSO said deputies quickly responded to the house following the shooting, according to WSB-TV. May came out of the house and was taken into custody.

May has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault. He is being held without bail, according to WSB-TV.

No other injuries were reported. WSB-TV said it is not clear what the argument was about. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PCSO Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said. Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
139K+
Followers
148K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy