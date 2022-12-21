ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Catasauqua wrestling decks Salisbury with late pins

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Eric Snyder is hoping to get his full lineup soon at Salisbury.

Joe Russo is thankful to have his full lineup at Catasauqua.

That was a big difference in Tuesday’s Colonial League’s matchup, plus Chad Beller won the battle of two football standouts at 215 pounds with a late reversal and an overtime takedown.

It added up to a 51-21 Rough Riders victory.

“It’s so hard with this sport,” Russo said. “Things are choppy for some. The Beller win was a big one. Gloc is tough, a returning placewinner. To get that takedown late was huge.

“I wish he would have pushed the pace a little bit, he’s starting to roll.”

Salisbury got off to a 9-0 start thanks to Toby Linn’s pin at 160 and freshman Jacob Watson’s decision at 172 secured by a takedown with 22 seconds left.

The Falcons still led 15-9 after Mitchell Miller’s forfeit at 285, but they gave back 18 points in three of the first four weights with holes created by absences for a variety of reasons.

They also didn’t have freshman standout Colby Townley at 139.

“At 215, I thought it was going to be a close match either way,” Snyder said. “I thought it was a match that was going to go our way. That’s a tough one. Townley is out. A couple others are ineligible. Not sure if or when we get those guys back.

“But I’m proud of the way the guys wrestled. I thought they fought. It’s tough when you’re giving up 18 points. Townley was out sick last week and now he’s got some other stuff he’s dealing with. I’m hoping we get him back Thursday because that’s a 12-point swing in most matches.

“I think we can be a little more competitive than we were tonight.”

Catasauqua got pins from Mikhail Hartranft (121), Jonathan Cordon-Pinto (133), Gavin Fehr (145) and Trevor Regits (152) late to pull away.

John Samy’s pin at 139 briefly broke the run.

Fehr’s win pushed him to 8-0 this season and was his 80th career victory. He is on pace to be the 17th Rough Rider to reach the 100-win mark.

Catasauqua has a collection of various level kids, from two seniors (William Bear and Trevor Regits) who are getting better each day but took years off from the sport before returning only last season to those such as Fehr, Beller and Mikhail Hartranft who have expectations of deep postseason runs.

What the Rough Riders have most of all, though, is chemistry which will be strengthened by a trip to next week’s Jim Thorpe Christmas Classic.

“What’s nice is getting two kids per weight so we can evaluate some kids who don’t get a lot of matches,” Russo said. “With some tournaments this year, we can get some of these backups 15, 20 matches. That hasn’t been the case in previous years.

“I’m looking for us to jell together, have a good holiday together and go up there, wrestle hard, see some fun stuff, see some guys win we don’t normally see, our better guys pushing to get to the finals, see what we can get and get ready for the New Year.”

Fehr could see Abington Heights’ two-time state qualifier Austin Smith at 145 at the Jim Thorpe tournament. Beller may face fellow Comet and returning state qualifier Caleb Marzolino at 215. Hartranft could run into two-time state medalist Luke Sirianni, another standout from Abington Heights, which will holds its own when it comes to the PIAA Northeast Regional tournament the first weekend in March.

Up next

Catasauaqua (4-0) competes in the Jim Thorpe Christmas Classic on Dec. 27-28. Salisbury (2-2) hosts Panther Valley at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Catasauqua 51, Salisbury 21

107 : Gavin Hacker (C) by forfeit

114 : Evan Reed (C) by forfeit

121 : Mikhail Hartranft (C) pinned Jackson McGuckin, 1:00

127 : Brendan Nye (C) by forfeit

133 : Jonathan Cordon-Pinto (C) pinned Edwin Serrano, 1:51

139 : John Samy (S) pinned Vincenzo Limandri, 1:56

145 : Gavin Fehr (C) pinned Jordan Tocci-Wachter, 0:51

152 : Trevor Regits (C) pinned Nathaniel Tone, 4:35

160 : Toby Linn (S) pinned Miles Melendez, 0:57

172 : Jacob Watson (S) dec. William Bear, 7-4

189 : Allen Starr (C) by inj. def. over Edwin Rivera, 0:37

215 : Chad Beller (C) dec. Jakub Gloc (S), 4-2 SV

285 : Mitch Miller (S) by forfeit

Referee : Greg Geiger

