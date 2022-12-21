January hearing will decide trial date for 15-year-old in Tim Reynolds case
A hearing has been scheduled to determine the trial date for the 15-year-old accused of killing Timothy Reynolds.
The hearing has been scheduled for January 10, 2023.
Reynolds was shot and killed after an altercation with a squeegee worker at East Conway Street and Light Streets on July 7.
This comes after a judge ordered for the case to stay in adult court back in November.
Prosecutors wanted the 15-year-old suspect to plead guilty to manslaughter, which could have required between 9 and 18 months in juvenile detention.
The Assistant Baltimore City State's Attorney originally assigned to the case had previously offered a plea deal that would have put the teen behind bars for 60-years at the adult level.
His lawyers quickly rejected that proposal .
The teen's lawyers claim he was defending himself against the much larger Reynolds, while prosecutors advocating for the Reynolds' family call this argument "laughable."
"This was not a case of self defense. This was not a case of an accident. This was not a case of the gun going off. This was not a case of a child being frightened," Thiru Vignarajah said.
The State's Attorney's Office also removed the original prosecutor from the case for allegedly providing attorneys for the Reynolds sensitive court filings.
Since then, the office has struggled to name a replacement, despite some calling for the original prosecutor's reinstatement.
