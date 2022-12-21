ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

January hearing will decide trial date for 15-year-old in Tim Reynolds case

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmbpE_0jpXdp0200

A hearing has been scheduled to determine the trial date for the 15-year-old accused of killing Timothy Reynolds.

The hearing has been scheduled for January 10, 2023.

Reynolds was shot and killed after an altercation with a squeegee worker at East Conway Street and Light Streets on July 7.

This comes after a judge ordered for the case to stay in adult court back in November.

Prosecutors wanted the 15-year-old suspect to plead guilty to manslaughter, which could have required between 9 and 18 months in juvenile detention.

RELATED : Judge orders Reynolds murder case with teen defendant to remain in adult court

The Assistant Baltimore City State's Attorney originally assigned to the case had previously offered a plea deal that would have put the teen behind bars for 60-years at the adult level.

His lawyers quickly rejected that proposal .

The teen's lawyers claim he was defending himself against the much larger Reynolds, while prosecutors advocating for the Reynolds' family call this argument "laughable."

"This was not a case of self defense. This was not a case of an accident. This was not a case of the gun going off. This was not a case of a child being frightened," Thiru Vignarajah said.

The State's Attorney's Office also removed the original prosecutor from the case for allegedly providing attorneys for the Reynolds sensitive court filings.

SEE MORE: Family of Timothy Reynolds launches petition to reinstate original prosecutor in murder case

Since then, the office has struggled to name a replacement, despite some calling for the original prosecutor's reinstatement.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives working a homicide case in from Wednesday have identified two men wanted for the murder of a man on South Howard Street. According to police, the two men were spotted in the area of the unit block of South Howard Street, and investigators need your help in identifying the suspects seen in photos released by the department today. Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the shooting death of a 39-year-old male. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured are urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at The post Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Ignite the Light' operation builds community relations, results in 68 arrests of violent criminals

BALTIMORE -- Law enforcement said they had a successful outreach program aimed at building relationships with Baltimore community members.Officers provided clothes, toys and food to the community with the goal that would encourage residents to call in to report violent criminals.In an operation called "Ignite the Light," law enforcement said in a two-week span from early to Mid-December, police arrested 68 violent criminals, mostly in Baltimore.Assaults, murder and sex offenses were just some of the crimes the fugitives were wanted on.During their announcement at the Edward A. Garmatz United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, local, state and federal law...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
newyorkbeacon.com

Maryland Man Charged With Murdering Wife After Requesting Welfare Check

A man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife in Waldorf, Maryland on Dec. 9 after requesting a welfare check at his home, according to ABC7 News. Travis Wood, 33, was arrested after officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home on the 2300 block of Tawny Drive around 1 p.m. and found his 32-year-old wife, Shawnda Wood, shot to death.
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy