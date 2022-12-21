Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Powerful storm pounds Martha’s Vineyard
This story is being updated frequently. If you know of any storm-related news write to us at editor@mvtimes.com. Islanders woke up Friday morning to driving rain and strong winds. Ferries were canceled to and from the Vineyard through at least 10 am by the Steamship Authority. More cancellations are likely.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island school budget certified with a call
The up-Island school committee voted 4-1 to certify the fiscal year 2024 budget after a public hearing on Thursday evening, just in time for the holiday season. Committee member Skipper Manter was the sole dissenting vote. Committee member Jim Newman, who was initially absent from the meeting, was called in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs, Tisbury look to triple embarkation fees
In a joint meeting with the select board on Wednesday, the Oak Bluffs finance and advisory committee recommended an increase to the town’s ferry embarkation fee. Finance committee member Sherry Countryman said the overall goal of an increase is “to make improvements and enhance the revenues in the town.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury boosts residential exemption
Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS committee approves FY24 budget
After a public hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee voted 6-1 to approve the amended proposed fiscal year 2024 budget of $25.1 million. Committee member Skipper Manter, who took issue with the use of excess and deficiencies (E and D) funds, was the sole dissenting vote.
