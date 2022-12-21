ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Polk Today

BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area

POLK COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hospitalized in apartment shooting near Clarkston High School

CLARKSTON, Ga. - An early morning shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex sent a man to the hospital Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Ridge Creek Apartments on the 500 block of Ridge Creek Drive in Clarkston. The location is less than a mile from...
CLARKSTON, GA
wrganews.com

29-year-old arrested for Murder in Polk County

On Monday, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd. in Cedartown and found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, 29, who had been shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle, had stolen a vehicle from the home. While on the scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Polk County police officers responded and saw Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home. There was a struggle and eventually, Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. Lyle was initially charged with aggravated assault. Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder. He is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and several other offenses. The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

POLK COUNTY, GA

