Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Bills bundle up to prepare for below-zero wind chill in Chicago

It's going to be awful in Chicago on Saturday, but it's still better weather than what the Bills will be leaving in Buffalo. As we tell you every time there is cold weather for a game, just about every player on both teams hates it. Jordan Phillips wore a winter...
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses safe driving in the winter storm and during holidays

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses safe driving in the winter storm and holiday drinking and driving. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Hancock Airport begins to see flight cancellations into, out of midwest

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is reporting several flights either canceled or delayed, as severe winter weather moves through the midwest. A strong cold front will be moving into the northeast beginning in the late morning hours on Friday, ushering in freezing cold temperatures that could create icy conditions in Central New York as it follows rainfall and snowmelt.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse seeking public input on proposed lakefront projects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse announced the opening of a survey for community input on public improvements planned for the Onondaga Lakefront area. The proposed projects are part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program the City of Syracuse is currently developing with Onondaga County and New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Many school districts, businesses closing Friday as severe winter weather heads toward CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE for an up-to-the-minute closures list. Baldwinsville Public Library: Closed Today; 12/23/22 due to impending weather. Belleville-Henderson Central Schools: Closed Today. Birnie Bus Service: Closed Today. Blaze Gymnastics: Closed Today. Blue Prints Dog Studio: Closing at 2:00 PM; BOTH LOCATIONS. BOCES Cortland Co.: Closed Today.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse teen walking dog says he was robbed at gunpoint by other teens, hit with gun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a teen out walking his dog says he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in the 100 block of Concord Place. Officers responded to an armed robbery complaint at 7:18 PM. They say two teens allegedly walked up to the victim, robbed him, and then hit him in the head with the gun. The victim had minor injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard

National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
SYRACUSE, NY

