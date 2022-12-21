Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Five gifts SU athletics has given us this holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Happy Friday and happy holidays to all of you Syracuse Orange fans. Whoever you are and whatever you celebrate I, along with the rest of our Orange Zone team, hope you have the best weekend you can. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
cnycentral.com
Syracuse neighbors finish last minute holiday shopping through the winter storm
Syracuse neighbors finish last minute holiday shopping through the winter storm. Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite the conditions of this weekend’s winter storm, some Syracuse neighbors were not deterred by the advisories to keep off the roads. Instead, they ventured out in the storm to make sure everyone has a gift to open.
cnycentral.com
Bills bundle up to prepare for below-zero wind chill in Chicago
It's going to be awful in Chicago on Saturday, but it's still better weather than what the Bills will be leaving in Buffalo. As we tell you every time there is cold weather for a game, just about every player on both teams hates it. Jordan Phillips wore a winter...
cnycentral.com
Travelers talk winter weather blast in Syracuse before the holiday weekend
Winter weather hits Syracuse and other parts of New York State. In Syracuse at the station where buses and trains come and go, we found traveling nurse Maggie McDonnell. "I'm heading back to Binghamton to be with my family for the holidays," she told us. We also met Norman Smith...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Banner Reveal: Etching the 2022 lacrosse season into the history books
Last spring, Baldwinsville High School’s Boys and Girls Lacrosse teams secured state championships. Six months later, the day came to honor the achievement, by revealing banners that will hang in the auditorium forever. “It’s just so awesome to share it with all these guys,” said Austin Mcclintic, a captain...
cnycentral.com
"I'm used to it", Central New Yorkers adjust travel plans ahead of storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For those looking to beat the incoming storm, some travelers left earlier than originally planned. "We’re trying to get back before the really cold weather hits because I hear it’s coming, and it’s coming quickly." said Corning neighbor Marie Balch. People were all...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses safe driving in the winter storm and during holidays
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses safe driving in the winter storm and holiday drinking and driving. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Hancock Airport begins to see flight cancellations into, out of midwest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Hancock International Airport is reporting several flights either canceled or delayed, as severe winter weather moves through the midwest. A strong cold front will be moving into the northeast beginning in the late morning hours on Friday, ushering in freezing cold temperatures that could create icy conditions in Central New York as it follows rainfall and snowmelt.
cnycentral.com
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive McMahon made it very clear at his press conference on Dec.22, that he sees this winter storm as yet another unique form of Central New York weather. He said the county is...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse City School District will close Friday in anticipation of incoming winter weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City School District will be closed Friday, after reducing the school day to a half-day. The district posted the information just after 10 AM Thursday, saying "Due to the projected dangerous weather conditions, the SCSD will be closed on Friday, December 23rd." All after school and evening activities are canceled as well.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse seeking public input on proposed lakefront projects
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The City of Syracuse announced the opening of a survey for community input on public improvements planned for the Onondaga Lakefront area. The proposed projects are part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program the City of Syracuse is currently developing with Onondaga County and New York State.
cnycentral.com
Rosamond Gifford Zoo 'Noon Year's Eve' celebration returns on December 31st
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Noon Year’s Eve ball drop at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is back! Families are invited to ring in 2023 on Saturday, December 31 with a special daytime “Noon Years’ Eve” party at the zoo. Noon Year’s Eve is a kid-friendly celebration...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County issues a 24-hour travel advisory starting on Friday morning for storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga's County Executive is now warning people of potentially dangerous driving conditions Friday as a winter storm moves in and temperatures plunge. The travel advisory does not restrict travel but warns drivers that from 7 AM Friday to 7 AM Saturday they can expect hazardous driving conditions as times. The county asks drivers to consider the need to be on the roads during this time frame, and to travel with a lot of caution.
cnycentral.com
Incoming winter storm means no Dickens Christmas or Zoo, Lights on the Lake pause
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This storm is closing down a lot more than the last day of school for many students ahead of the holiday weekend. Lights on the Lake is canceled for Friday at Onondaga Lake Park. It plans to reopen on Saturday, but anyone with tickets for Friday is asked to email jcosentino@galaxymediapartners.com with the name on the order and a new requested date to attend.
cnycentral.com
Many school districts, businesses closing Friday as severe winter weather heads toward CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE for an up-to-the-minute closures list. Baldwinsville Public Library: Closed Today; 12/23/22 due to impending weather. Belleville-Henderson Central Schools: Closed Today. Birnie Bus Service: Closed Today. Blaze Gymnastics: Closed Today. Blue Prints Dog Studio: Closing at 2:00 PM; BOTH LOCATIONS. BOCES Cortland Co.: Closed Today.
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
cnycentral.com
Travelers get out before the winter storm worsens to reach holiday plans
Syracuse, NY — In the midst of some of the busiest travel days as people head out to get to their holiday destinations ahead of Christmas a winter storm is coming in. Causing some Central New Yorkers to rush out of town. The weather is known to create travel...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse teen walking dog says he was robbed at gunpoint by other teens, hit with gun
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a teen out walking his dog says he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night in the 100 block of Concord Place. Officers responded to an armed robbery complaint at 7:18 PM. They say two teens allegedly walked up to the victim, robbed him, and then hit him in the head with the gun. The victim had minor injuries.
cnycentral.com
Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard
National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
cnycentral.com
Small businesses plan to stay open on Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Friday's storm will bring difficult, and even dangerous, driving conditions for those looking to do some last minute shopping. While there may not be as many shoppers out, small businesses like M. Lemp Jewelers in Syracuse, will be open. "I mean obviously we’ll be open tomorrow,...
