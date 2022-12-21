Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO