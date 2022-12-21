Read full article on original website
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Theft of services, FTA or comply with citation. 1 warrant: Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500.00 - $1500.00. Tianna R. Estrada. Age: 22. 1 warrant: Terroristic threats. Monica R....
Santa Watch 10pm Update - St. Nick is almost here
USA - Santa is almost to the midwest; Thank You to Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte, Olive and Greta helping with Santa Watch this week. After you listen it's time to go to bed! Santa is almost here. See him on NORAD here.
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery
Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fat Dogs gives back to NPCC through rewards program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Fat Dogs Convenience Stores are giving back to the community. Fat Dogs donated $1,000 to the North Platte Community College Foundation on Thursday through their rewards program. This is the second year Fat Dogs has partnered with NPCC. Director of Marketing for Fat Dogs, Ben Riewe, said the...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health provider recognized for commitment to rural behavior healthcare
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s psychiatry chief medical officer Dr. Narayana Koduri, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 westbound re-opens near Ogallala after serious accident
OGALLALA - Injuries have been reported in a multiple semi accident that had closed I-80 westbound between exit 133 at Roscoe and exit 117 near Brule for over an hour Wednesday night. Roads were snow covered and visibility was limited by blowing snow at the time of the accident. Temperatures...
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
Santa Watch - Big Red over Asia
Listen for SANTA WATCH at 5pm, 8pm and 10pm today on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic Care in North Platte. Watch LIVE MAP of Santa's sleigh on NORAD.
Santa Watch Ep. 5, Two more Sleeps..
Episode 5 - Listen for SANTA WATCH on FM98.1, Mix 97.1, and Z93.5 Country! Brought to you by Jorgensen Chiropractic in North Platte. On Christmas Eve, we'll follow NORAD at 9am, Noon, 5pm, 8pm & at 10pm, Central Time!!!
Jefferson Elementary counselor named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
News Release Nebraska School Counselors Association. In conjunction with their Annual School Counselor Academy, the Nebraska School Counselor Association (NSCA) is pleased to announce recipients of numerous awards. Ms. Kara Hahn was named the 2022 Nebraska Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Ms. Hahn is a school counselor at Jefferson...
Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza
North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
Giving Tree in Ogallala a Huge Success
Ogallala, Ne - Eagle Communications along with Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy donated to almost 30 residents of Indian Hills Manor in Ogallala on Wednesday afternoon. The giving was part of the "Giving Tree" that Eagle has been doing in December. Buenz Gifts/U-Save Pharmacy in Ogallala have had a "Giving Tree" in their business for the past 2 weeks. On that tree were gift tags with gift wishes from residents at Indian Hills Manor. The idea was to give gifts to residents who wouldn't get gifts this Christmas due to family out of the area, or elderly residents who no long have any family. Not every resident participated.
Van Gogh inspired Mrs. Claus wins Prairie Arts Center's Christmas show
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mrs. Claus was the queen of the Prairie Art Center's Van Gogh Christmas Art Show. The work by local artist Tara Lienemann took first place at the show which is currently on display in the main gallery of PAC. Artists were asked to paint a Christmas picture based...
North Platte area to experience dangerously cold wind chills next week
A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for areas generally along and north of Highway 2 for dangerously cold conditions next week.
