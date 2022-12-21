Read full article on original website
You're strolling leisurely up and down the aisles of your local grocery store when suddenly your wheels stop rolling and your head tilts to the side. "That was a choice," you think to yourself as you continue walking, puzzled that someone thought it was a good idea to insert an unwanted gallon of milk on a shelf next to all the toilet paper. It's an unfortunately common occurrence to spot random produce far from its proper grocery shelf home. Though, it's even more unfortunate that the store's employees have to hunt down these scattered items and either put them in their rightful places or toss them altogether. According to a grocery shopping etiquette survey from Treadmill Reviews, 97% of shoppers surveyed find it annoyingly inappropriate when perishable items are left in the wrong place.
Hopefully, it hasn't happened to you, but many people find strange things in their food each year. People have found bandages on their pizza, feathers in their chicken, and French-tip nails in their nachos — and those are only a few of the grossest things found in fast food orders.
When the urge to taco strikes, there isn't a food in the world that could swoop in and replace those stuffed, handheld vessels of delicious fixings with the same kind of satisfaction. Taco time is serious, but that also leaves you with one huge looming question immediately after you decide to indulge your urge for tacos: What establishment that slings tacos –- along with other great Mexican cuisine –- is worth your time and money? Most of the time, the answer isn't clear as day, and the question can leave you scratching your head while your hunger increases tenfold.
Fans of the "The Simpsons" know the Kwik-E-Mart as the convenience store owned by the character Apu and frequented by the Simpsons family. Homer loves his donuts and Duff Beer, and Bart delights in Squishees, an artificially sugary frozen treat that is a play on the 7-Eleven Slurpee. Marge might stop in to buy some KrustyO's cereal for the kids.
With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).
SAN FRANCISCO — After three delays, the commercial Dungeness crab season in California will finally open on New Year's Eve, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday.The start of the season had been curtailed in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in trap and buoy lines.Some whales still remain in their winter feeding grounds off the coast of San Francisco Bay and so only half as many traps as usual will be allowed in all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line, the regulatory agency said.Some two dozen humpbacks were spotted in the region last week,...
In 2010, plastic waste measuring up to nearly 8 million metric tons was found in the oceans (via Independent). Studies find that of the 12 million plastic items collected from coastlines, 88% of the plastic waste can be attributed to fast food packaging, making it the biggest global contributor to plastic waste.
Chicken parmesan is Italian-American comfort food at its finest; crispy, breaded chicken hiding under a blanket of cheese and tomato sauce. What else could possibly heighten this plate? Your favorite carbohydrate — a bed of spaghetti, waiting to be untangled. Known formally as chicken parmigiana, this dish comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're enjoying elevated dining or you just want a quick bite at a neighborhood spot in sandwich form, there's a chicken parmesan option for you.
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
Whether you're looking for a date night meal or just a satisfying weeknight meal, chains like Outback Steakhouse do the trick. Outback has steakhouse in its name, but for many customers, the chain's appetizers, like its bloomin' onion are almost as sought after as the steaks. Outback has an extensive menu, with everything from burgers, to chicken wings, to salmon and shrimp. However, it's the large variety of affordable steaks that keeps people coming back.
Whether it be beef, pork, chicken, lamb, or game, if you're a meat lover, then you've probably got a favorite cut. The same can be said for ribs, because — depending on the specific areas from which they are taken — not all cuts of ribs are made equal.
Despite the political highs and lows of this year, it has been one of the most vital years for the labor movement in decades (via Vox Magazine). Public support for unions has finally begun to bounce back after dropping steadily since the anti-union propaganda and deliberate quashing of unions during the Reagan Administration (via NPR). A big turning point was the Chris Smalls-led Amazon Union victory in New York (via NPR). Given the fact Amazon had defeated the union effort in Alabama and employed typical union-busting tactics like holding meetings where they were fed anti-union propaganda and even, at one point, fired Chris Smalls, it was a surprising win (via CNBC). However, the success experienced at Amazon spread like wildfire to other industries, including Starbucks.
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
