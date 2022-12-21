You're strolling leisurely up and down the aisles of your local grocery store when suddenly your wheels stop rolling and your head tilts to the side. "That was a choice," you think to yourself as you continue walking, puzzled that someone thought it was a good idea to insert an unwanted gallon of milk on a shelf next to all the toilet paper. It's an unfortunately common occurrence to spot random produce far from its proper grocery shelf home. Though, it's even more unfortunate that the store's employees have to hunt down these scattered items and either put them in their rightful places or toss them altogether. According to a grocery shopping etiquette survey from Treadmill Reviews, 97% of shoppers surveyed find it annoyingly inappropriate when perishable items are left in the wrong place.

13 DAYS AGO