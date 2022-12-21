Christmas means leftovers, and this year more than ever, in a cost-of-living crisis, we’ll all want to get the most out of our festive dinner.So, here are just a few of the fabulous things you can create with all that food left in your fridge.Turkey or chickenWhatever meat you are opting for, leftover roasted meat should never be wasted.“Aside from cramming the whole lot into the best sandwich of the year, there are a host of other things to do with your leftovers from Christmas dinner,” says food writer Fliss Freeborn (studentcuisineforthegloomyteen.com).“The first thing I do is pick the remaining...

