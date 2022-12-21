Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Marvel Team-Ups From the MCU's Phase 4
If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with. And with new...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
First 'Outlander' Season 7 Trailer Confirms a Summer Return for the Frasers
We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
How Steven Spielberg’s Advice Turned ‘Gremlins’ From Straight-Up Horror Into a Holiday Classic
With the arrival of the Christmas season, so begins the time when film lovers start rewatching their favorite holiday classics. Many of the usual names make this list, like It’s a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Elf. There’s also more edgy content such as the slasher Black Christmas and the much argued about Die Hard (yes, it is a Christmas movie). Another title, one that leans more traditional but with a more tense structure, is Joe Dante’s Gremlins from 1984. It’s regarded as a family friendly classic, loved by nostalgic parents and children alike, but it's also filled with many frightening images, and is one of the boundary pushing PG films responsible for creating the PG-13 rating.
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
'ARK: The Animated Series' Trailer Reveals Adventure, Dinosaurs, and a 2023 Release Window
Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.
Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero
Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original 'Black Panther 2' Story
It’s pretty safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the Marvel titles that veers away the most from the studio’s standard way of storytelling. We all know there is a reason for that: Chadwick Boseman’s death forced the studio to reshape the story and forget the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a minute. However, in an interview to The New York Times, the movie’s director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler revealed that the original version of the script already featured the elements that would make it wildly different from the rest of the Marvel movies.
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2023
As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2023 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming service has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2023 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.
Simon Pegg Recreates Famous ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Scene in Holiday Video For Fans
Earlier this week Tom Cruise wished all his fans a happy holiday with another death defying stunt that capped off his record-breaking 2022 with a bang. However, his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg isn’t letting the Top Gun actor have all the fun as, in response to Cruise, the Shaun of the Dead actor made a charming holiday video of his own recreating one of his most famous scenes.
Ryan Reynolds Shares Video of Nickelback Performing "Unredeemable" From 'Spirited'
As part of a thank you to all the fans who have watched and supported Spirited, the new Christmas musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, star Ryan Reynolds brought a little surprise for everyone, sharing a video of Nickelback performing one of the musical numbers, ‘Unredeemable.’
