Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.

12 HOURS AGO