Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
fox56news.com
Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County
The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County. The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
fox56news.com
Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. 12/24/2022 Forecast.
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
bereadylexington.com
Missing Person Alert for Lexington Woman
UPDATE #2: Doris Lunce has NOT been located. A person matching her description was taken to a shelter and identified. The found person is NOT Doris Lunce. UPDATE: Doris Lunce has been located safe and sound. She has returned to the shelter. The Lexington Fire Department and Emergency Management have...
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
fox56news.com
12/24/2022 Forecast
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec. 23, 2022. Madison County women want say in alcohol sales. Women haven't had a say in the status of...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton: Preparations made in Lexington for arctic conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An arctic blast bringing snow and bitter temperatures is set to hit Kentucky, and Lexington officials said their plans are in place to protect residents. Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday the rain coming ahead of the front makes treating the roads a challenge. Additionally,...
fox56news.com
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec. 23, 2022. Madison County women want say in alcohol sales. Women haven't had a say in the status of...
fox56news.com
Multiple crashes shut down I-64 near Scott County
A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, it may be the busiest spot in the whole county, as residents flood the shop to stockpile on feed and multiple propane tanks believing the electricity will go out Thursday night. Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock …. On Thursday in...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads.
Slippery conditions will be hazardous and Kentuckians are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Gov. Beshear warns of hazardous roads. Slippery conditions will be hazardous and Kentuckians are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend.
fox56news.com
‘Don’t bite me’: Video shows Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other
‘Don’t bite me’: Video shows Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other (Alachua County Sheriff's Office) ‘Don’t bite me’: Video shows Florida deputy stops …. ‘Don’t bite me’: Video shows Florida deputy stops snake and hawk from killing each other (Alachua County Sheriff's...
Safety tips for extreme cold set to hit Kentucky
With dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the Bluegrass, it is important to be prepared with the proper safety measures.
WTVQ
Shooting on McCullough Drive leaves juvenile injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile was shot in the 1800 block of McCullough Drive Tuesday afternoon, Lexington police say. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t have a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re...
Comments / 0