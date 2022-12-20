ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

As expected, and maybe a little extra

High winds, dropping temperatures, and snow have arrived. “Really, the impacts are going to be significant on those roads,” said Ed Shimon, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, during a midday briefing Thursday. “It’s going to be tough to keep them clear with the winds blowing any amount of snow.
LINCOLN, IL
June Dallas: 2019-2022

AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) – Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND-TV News is sadened to report June passed away Thursday night in her home. Her family posted that she passed away in her mother...
AUBURN, IL
Succession plans

Champaign area Democrats indicate they will choose Stacy Bennett, the widow of Scott Bennett, to serve out the remainder of his term in the Illinois Senate. That would consist of a four-day lame duck session that starts January 4. She will not be a candidate for the vacancy for the new General Assembly, which is sworn in a week later.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Phone scam targets Christian Co

If someone calls – especially out of the blue – and wants you to pay for something in gift cards, that’s a scam. If someone calls and says there is a warrant out for your arrest, that is also a scam. Same with “you can pay your...

