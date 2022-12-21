ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County

The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County. The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
fox56news.com

Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. 12/24/2022 Forecast.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville holiday house brings Christmas cheer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Nicholasville family is making sure everyone can enjoy the Christmas season, with festive decorations in their front year the whole community can enjoy. The Hills go all-out for Christmas every year, but as they say it’s more than just Christmas decorations: it’s a way...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt

Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec. 23, 2022. Madison County women want say in alcohol sales. Women haven't had a say in the status of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers

WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown

Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives

A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” stirs debate in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Clark County’s Public Library Board faced a tough decision Wednesday night after several parents and community members raised concerns about a book that is available there. The graphic novel deals with a young person’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality. The...
CLARK COUNTY, KY

