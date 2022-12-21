Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
fox56news.com
Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County
The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County. The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue...
fox56news.com
Community Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition hosted their first community Christmas dinner, serving dinner to around 400 people. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. 12/24/2022 Forecast.
WKYT 27
Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington. The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle. This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
WTVQ
Nicholasville holiday house brings Christmas cheer
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Nicholasville family is making sure everyone can enjoy the Christmas season, with festive decorations in their front year the whole community can enjoy. The Hills go all-out for Christmas every year, but as they say it’s more than just Christmas decorations: it’s a way...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WTVQ
Catholic Action Center brings in trailers to help homeless during winter weather
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- As the state prepares for frigid temps, area organizations are also preparing on how they can help people who might need shelter during this time. One of the organizations is the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey, the director of the Catholic Action Center, says the center is...
fox56news.com
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know before you go to bed on Dec. 23, 2022. Madison County women want say in alcohol sales. Women haven't had a say in the status of...
WUKY
Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers
WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
WKYT 27
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
WKYT 27
Lex FD responds to early morning fire, family displaced on Christmas Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Benton Court. Units were dispatched shortly after 6:30 on Saturday morning. Officials say that a “chimney malfunction” allowed the flames to spread to the rest of the house. Moderate damage...
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WKYT 27
Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman’s murder trial has ended with a hung jury. A judge declared a mistrial in the case of Carol Hignite. She’s accused of killing her husband, Leon, in 2017. Her defense says a fall caused his injuries. Deliberations in the case began...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
fox56news.com
“Gender Queer: A Memoir” stirs debate in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Clark County’s Public Library Board faced a tough decision Wednesday night after several parents and community members raised concerns about a book that is available there. The graphic novel deals with a young person’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality. The...
