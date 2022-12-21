Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Community helps fix up Lexington woman’s deteriorating home before Christmas
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sylvania Bell is spending Christmas at home. It might sound like nothing special, but for her, it’s a dream come true. Her home has been on the brink of unlivable for the past 20 years. “She had baking sheets tacked to the ceilings...
spectrumnews1.com
Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
fox56news.com
“No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. Each winter, the shelter typically sees more traffic, but this is the second year they’ve used a specific...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
Motorcycle-riding Grinch spreads smiles, awareness for special needs children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday favorite was spotted in Lexington. The Grinch was seen Thursday cruising around Hamburg on a motorcycle. This Grinch isn’t planning to steal Christmas. Instead, it’s to raise awareness. The man behind the mask is a member of Bikers for Special Needs Children.
fox56news.com
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt.
fox56news.com
Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County
The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WKYT 27
Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen plenty of people out at grocery stores around Hamburg trying to finish the last of their preparations. The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts inside to others checking their oil, tire pressure and more. They are...
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
fox56news.com
Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
wdrb.com
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton: Preparations made in Lexington for arctic conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An arctic blast bringing snow and bitter temperatures is set to hit Kentucky, and Lexington officials said their plans are in place to protect residents. Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday the rain coming ahead of the front makes treating the roads a challenge. Additionally,...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WUKY
Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers
WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
fox56news.com
12/24/2022 Forecast
Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt.
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hunkering down is the theme for the next 24-48 hours. In preparation, many are not just stocking up on food and propane, but for animals as well. On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, may be the busiest spot in the whole...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary.
WKYT 27
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in. Thursday afternoon, Streets and Roads Department workers started their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living...
