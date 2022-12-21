ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Organizations delivering essentials to homeless Kentuckians ahead of bitter cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Thursday night's severe winter weather, several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. What You Need To Know. Several local outreach groups are delivering cold weather gear and other essentials to homeless Kentuckians. Louisville's Veterans Club is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt

Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County

The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Camp Hero spreading Christmas cheer in Jackson County. The groups are providing toys for children who have at least one family member in jail. Road Crews continue working over holiday weekend. Road Crews continue...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WKYT 27

Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen plenty of people out at grocery stores around Hamburg trying to finish the last of their preparations. The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts inside to others checking their oil, tire pressure and more. They are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Deck the malls: Shoppers come to Fayette Mall for last-minute Christmas shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Christmas at the mall is a magical experience for many, especially those who still need to do some last-minute shopping. Shoppers came out to the Fayette Mall Friday morning braving below-freezing temperatures and bad road conditions. Shopper Chris Mulder said shopping up to the last minute is a tradition for him, and he’s glad to keep it going this year.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front

FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Mayor Gorton: Preparations made in Lexington for arctic conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An arctic blast bringing snow and bitter temperatures is set to hit Kentucky, and Lexington officials said their plans are in place to protect residents. Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday the rain coming ahead of the front makes treating the roads a challenge. Additionally,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers

WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

12/24/2022 Forecast

12/24/2022 Forecast
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary.
LEXINGTON, KY

